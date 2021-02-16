Monday qualifiers: LECOM Suncoast Classic

The Korn Ferry Tour is back in action and so are Monday qualifiers. The 2020-21 wraparound season will restart in Sarasota, Florida at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

The Monday qualifier was held at Laurel Oak Country Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, with four spots available via the Jones Course and four via the Player Course.

Previous Korn Ferry Tour winner Nicholas Thompson played his way into the first event of 2021 shooting 8-under 64 on the Player Course. Thompson carded 10 birdies including a string of five in a row to secure a tee time Thursday at Lakewood National GC. The Georgia Tech alum will make his 174th start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Also advancing from the Player Course via a 6-for-3 playoff at 7-under 65 were Trevor Cone, Joey Lane and Morgan Deneen.

At the Jones Course, Ryan Siegler, Michael Colgate, Albin Choi and Jonathan Hardee all carded 6-under 66 to secure their spots in the field. Siegler and Colgate enjoyed a bogey-free round, each posting three birdies on each nine.

North Carolina State alum Albin Choi makes his return to the Korn Ferry Tour after taking a hiatus to caddie for good friend and 2018 Player of the Year, Sungjae Im. Choi was on the bag for Im’s first career PGA TOUR win at the 2020 Honda Classic. The Canada native collected five top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour before caddying for Im and will be making his first start since 2019 this week.

In all, 264 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from the Laurel Oak CC (Player) site, click here .