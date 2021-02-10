  • Korn Ferry Tour, KC Golf Classic partner with AdventHealth to sponsor AdventHealth Championship

  • In 2019, Kansas native Michael Gellerman won the AdventHealth Championship by one stroke and was immediately congratulated by runner-up Harry Higgs. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)In 2019, Kansas native Michael Gellerman won the AdventHealth Championship by one stroke and was immediately congratulated by runner-up Harry Higgs. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)