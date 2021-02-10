Korn Ferry Tour, KC Golf Classic partner with AdventHealth to sponsor AdventHealth Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The KC Golf Classic announced Wednesday a six-year partnership with AdventHealth to serve as the event’s official title sponsor. The tournament, which will formally be renamed the AdventHealth Championship, returns to Blue Hills Country Club for the second time the week of May 17-23, 2021.

“We are excited to announce AdventHealth, a leading health provider in the Kansas City area, as a title sponsor on the Korn Ferry Tour,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “AdventHealth’s mission is based on helping and caring for others, and we’re honored to work alongside them to provide a great product to our players, staff and the Kansas City community.”

The AdventHealth Championship is a 72-hole competition featuring 156 players from around the world. Debuting in 2009, the AdventHealth Championship has enjoyed more than a decade of success in the Kansas City area. In 2019, the tournament moved to Blue Hills Country Club where University of Oklahoma product Michael Gellerman edged Kansas City’s own Harry Higgs for his first victory. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to partner with AdventHealth and continue to showcase the only PGA TOUR-sanctioned professional golf tournament in Kansas City,” said Executive Director Drew Van Meeteren. “The AdventHealth Championship will deliver exciting drama with the next stars of the PGA TOUR competing at historic Blue Hills Country Club. With today’s announcement, we’ll have the ability to further our efforts of delivering a year-round community impact in the KC Heartland.”

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission was founded in 1962 with a vision of serving an important purpose - caring for the growing Johnson County, Kansas community. Starting out as a one-story, 65-bed community hospital, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has evolved into a world-class health system serving the Kansas City region and beyond. The health system focuses on whole person health and wellness, serving as an extension of the healing ministry of Christ.

“We are proud to partner with the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR to continue hosting this tournament in Kansas City,” said Michael Knecht, president of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. “As a leading health provider, we are committed to supporting a variety of activities and events throughout the region. Staying active is an important part of our dedication to whole-person care, and golf engages multiple aspects of health to help you feel whole.”

The AdventHealth Foundation Shawnee Mission, which will serve as the main beneficiary from the AdventHealth Championship, inspires philanthropy that will transform the lives of patients, donors and our community through the healing mission of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. The Foundation and its supporters are passionate about opportunities to give and volunteer that ignite the hospital’s mission to heal the body, ease the mind and lift spirits. The Foundation funds a variety of initiatives and has been instrumental in supporting the hospital’s caregivers during the pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 and 2021 seasons combined as a one-time, wraparound season due to prior event cancelations. The newly created 2020-21 schedule will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

For more information about the AdventHealth Championship, please visit www.AdventHealthChampionship.com.