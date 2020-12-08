Club Car announced as title sponsor of Savannah's newly named Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah Golf Championship announced Tuesday a four-year partnership with Club Car to serve as the event’s first official title sponsor. The tournament, which will formally be renamed the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, returns to The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course for the fourth time the week of March 22-28, 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce Club Car as the first title sponsor of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “Club Car is an industry leader and will be a key part of this event and the Korn Ferry Tour moving forward.”

The Club Car Championship has quickly become a player favorite on the Korn Ferry Tour. In October, Evan Harmeling emerged victorious after defeating Kevin Dougherty in the tournament’s first playoff. In 2019, Dan McCarthy outlasted Scottie Scheffler to take home his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Scheffler, who won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, was recently named the PGA TOUR’s Rookie of the Year.

Last year, the Landings Military Family Relief Fund, one of the charities that annually benefits from the Club Car Championship, was named as recipient of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Charity of the Year award. The Fund helped the tournament launch a successful Military Appreciation Day, which has now become a defining initiative for the event moving forward.

“Today’s announcement further solidifies that the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club will continue to grow leading into 2021 and beyond,” said Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby.

Club Car boasts 60 years of industry-leading innovation and design in golf cars, commercial utility vehicles and personal-use cars. Club Car is active in a number of grow-the-game initiatives, and this agreement builds on Club Car’s 30-year relationship with the PGA TOUR, creating a new avenue to reach golf enthusiasts.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with the PGA TOUR with the addition of the Korn Ferry Tour event title sponsorship.” said Club Car President Mark Wagner. “The Club Car Championship allows us to showcase our Onward line of golf cars within The Landings, the greater Savannah area and all the fans of the PGA TOUR.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 and 2021 seasons combined as a one-time, wraparound season due to prior event cancelations. The newly created 2020-21 schedule will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

For more information about the Club Car Championship, please visit www.clubcarchampionshipattlc.com.