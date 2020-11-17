Things to know: 2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

It has been a season unlike any other on the Korn Ferry Tour – and it’s not done yet.

Twenty-three tournaments will be played on the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour, making up the second portion of the unique wraparound schedule as players chase PGA TOUR cards via The 25 and The Finals 25.

The 23 events contested in 2021 (20 Regular Season; three Finals) will result in 46 events being played in the combined 2020-21 season.

The 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in mid-August.

The three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will feature Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, and Nos. 126-200 from the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Standings, vying for The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards. (Nos. 1-25 on the Regular Season Points List will strive to better their position on the TOUR Priority Ranking.)

“With a supersized 2020-21 schedule that bridges two years, we’re extremely confident the Korn Ferry Tour will once again deliver an exceptional class of graduates to the PGA TOUR in the upcoming year,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said when the schedule was released.

From Lakewood Ranch, Florida; to Falmouth, Maine; to Las Vegas, Nevada; to Omaha, Nebraska; it’s going to be a special, United States-based only schedule for Korn Ferry Tour pros in 2021.

As holiday season approaches, here are four key takeaways from the 2021 portion of the Korn Ferry Tour season as the race for The 25 continues.