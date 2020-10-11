-
-
Winner's Bag: Trey Mullinax, Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39
-
October 11, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
- Mullinax used a combination of Ping and Titleist equipment in his second Korn Ferry Tour win. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Trey Mullinax secured his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, two-putting for birdie on the 72nd hole to finish at 23-under, one stroke clear of Brandon Wu and Stephan Jaeger at Orange County National GC – Panther Lake.
Mullinax, 28, failed to record a top-50 finish in his first six Korn Ferry Tour starts of 2020, but after resuming work with instructor Todd Anderson in the past two months, the University of Alabama alum has seen an uptick in form, culminating this week in central Florida.
The native of Birmingham, Alabama, arrived at Orange County National on the strength of four consecutive made cuts, including top-10s at the Lincoln Land Championship and Evans Scholars Invitational, and things coalesced at Panther Lake.
With rounds of 65-65-62-69, Mullinax earned his first victory since the 2016 REX Hospital Open.
Here’s what was in Mullinax’s bag this week in the Orlando metroplex.
Driver: PING G400 Max, 9 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS3, 15 degrees
7-wood: PING G410, 20.5 degrees
Irons (4-PW): PING iBlade
Wedges (52, 57, 62 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only T5W
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.