  • EQUIPMENT

    Winner's Bag: Evan Harmeling, Savannah Golf Championship

  • Harmeling used a combination of TaylorMade, Srixon and Cleveland clubs with a SIK putter in his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)Harmeling used a combination of TaylorMade, Srixon and Cleveland clubs with a SIK putter in his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)