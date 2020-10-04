-
Winner's Bag: Evan Harmeling, Savannah Golf Championship
October 04, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
- Harmeling used a combination of TaylorMade, Srixon and Cleveland clubs with a SIK putter in his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Evan Harmeling secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Savannah Golf Championship, outlasting Kevin Dougherty with a birdie on the first playoff hole at The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, after both players completed regulation at 21-under.
Harmeling, 32, entered the week at No. 114 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, but carried momentum from three top-25 finishes in his previous six starts, converting conditional status into a strong position for upcoming reshuffles.
The Princeton alum made sure to spend ample time around the greens in his early-week preparation at The Landings Club, and the strategy paid off throughout the week. Harmeling carded four sub-70 rounds and maintained a presence around the top of the leaderboard each day. He recorded 23 birdies and two eagles at Deer Creek, also ranking T4 in putts per green in regulation and T9 in scrambling.
With the victory, Harmeling moves to No. 32 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 combined season.
Here’s what was in Harmeling’s bag this week at The Landings Club (Deer Creek).
Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max, 9 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15 degrees
2-iron: Srixon Z U65, 18 degrees
Irons (4-9): Srixon Z 965
Wedge (46 degrees): Cleveland RTX-3
Wedges (52, 54, 60 degrees): Cleveland RTX-4
Putter: SIK Flo C-Series
