Winner's Bag: Jared Wolfe, Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
September 27, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
With a clutch up-and-down at the 72nd hole Sunday, Jared Wolfe survived a wild and windy final round at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth to secure his second Korn Ferry Tour title.
The 11th-year pro began the final round at Crestview CC three strokes clear of the field, a margin that he reclaimed with an eagle at the par-5 14th after a mid-round weather delay.
Bogeys at 15 and 16 made things dicey down the stretch, but the Murray State alum pulled through with gutsy up-and-downs at the final two holes to finish at 16-under total, one ahead of Taylor Pendrith.
The victory moves Wolfe, 32, to fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, as he moves to the verge of his first PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 combined season.
Building on his victory at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar in January, Wolfe is now just one win away from a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR, as well.
Here’s what was in Wolfe’s bag this week in the Air Capital of the World.
Driver: Srixon ZX7, 9.5 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade M4, 15 degrees
2-iron: Srixon, 18 degrees
4-iron: Srixon Z U85, 23 degrees
Irons (5-9): Srixon Z Forged
Wedges (46, 50, 54, 60 degrees): Cleveland RTX ZipCore
Putter: Odyssey O-Works Stroke Lab #7
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
