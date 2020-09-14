Five Korn Ferry Tour players to watch at the U.S. Open

With the absence of sectional qualifying due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USGA awarded exemptions into this week’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot based on a variety of criteria across the worldwide golf landscape.

Categories 19 and 20 proved of particular interest to this year’s Korn Ferry Tour membership, chasing PGA TOUR cards via a one-time, 2020-21 combined Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, in accordance with the 2020 schedule reduction due to the pandemic hiatus.

RELATED: Nine things to know about Winged Foot | Full U.S. Open field

Category 19 – From the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, the top-five Points leaders, not otherwise exempt.

Category 20 – From a select 2020 Korn Ferry Tour three-event series (Albertsons Boise Open, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Korn Ferry Tour Championship), the top five Points leaders, not otherwise exempt.

Without the opportunity for Korn Ferry Tour pros to become PGA TOUR members this fall, the U.S. Open provides an early stage for rising stars to test their game against the best – and for fans to catch a glimpse of the next wave on a premier stage.

Here’s a capsule look at five players who gained U.S. Open entry via Korn Ferry Tour merit and could be positioned to make waves in Mamaroneck.

Will Zalatoris (Category 19, No. 1)

Prior to 2020, the all-time record for consecutive Korn Ferry Tour top-20 finishes was nine.

With a runner-up at last week’s Evans Scholars Invitational – punctuated with a final-round 64 – Zalatoris carries a streak of 11 consecutive top-20s into his second U.S. Open appearance (2018, Shinnecock Hills).

The 24-year-old spent time in the San Francisco Bay Area as a youth before moving to Dallas later in childhood, and was battle-tested against the likes of Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler in regional junior tournaments. Zalatoris’ progression stalled for a time through a high-school growth spurt, but the talent was always apparent. He played collegiate golf at Wake Forest on the Arnold Palmer Scholarship, and in 2019, he converted zero status to full Korn Ferry Tour membership while balancing Monday qualifiers with completion of online classes toward his psychology degree.

Through the past two Korn Ferry Tour seasons, Zalatoris has demonstrated ball-striking acumen of the highest level. In 2019, he ranked No. 2 on Tour in total driving and No. 3 in greens in regulation (75.53 percent). This season, sixth in total driving, he leads the greens in regulation statistic at an 81.13 percent clip – nearly four percentage points ahead of Brandon Wu.

Zalatoris is 16-for-16 in Korn Ferry Tour made cuts this season, with 14 top-25s.

The expression ‘good breeds good’ rings true when considering that Zalatoris (No. 1 on the Points List) lives in Dallas with longtime friend Davis Riley (No. 2 on the Points List). They’ve pushed each other throughout life (Zalatoris defeated Riley in the 2014 U.S. Junior championship match), and will continue to do so as they ready to compete at Winged Foot this week.