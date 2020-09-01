-
Monday qualifiers: Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
September 01, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Chris Naegel has made 68 career Korn Ferry Tour starts. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Chris Naegel and Peyton White led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, matching 9-under 63s at Annbriar CC to earn tee times this week at Panther Creek CC.
Naegel and White each recorded 10 birdies against one bogey.
Naegel, 37, has made 68 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a solo fourth at last year’s WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, where he famously carded a hole-in-one en route to a final-round 64. The 13th-year pro hails from Wildwood, Missouri, just two hours from this week’s host venue.
White, 24, is set for his Korn Ferry Tour debut. The Ohio University alum played PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2018, finishing No. 102 on the Order of Merit, and competed on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada in 2019, finishing No. 55 on the Order of Merit.
Also advancing from the Annbriar CC site were Corbin Mills and Norman Xiong, each recording 8-under 64 and surviving a 3-for-2 playoff with Carr Vernon.
Juan Diego Fernandez, Jared du Toit and Andres Echavarria paced the field at the Gateway National GC site, each recording 7-under 64 to earn tee times this week in the Land of Lincoln.
Luke Gannon earned the final spot available via the Gateway National site, surviving a 3-for-1 playoff with Nick Flanagan and Matthew Meneghetti, after each had carded 6-under 65.
For all scores from Lincoln Land Championship open qualifying, click here.
