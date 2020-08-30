-
-
Winner's Bag: Brandon Wu, Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
-
August 30, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Interviews
Brandon Wu interview after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship
NEWBURGH, Ind. – Brandon Wu secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, carding a final-round, 7-under 65 at Victoria National GC for an 18-under total, one stroke clear of Greyson Sigg.
Wu, 23, began the 2020 season with conditional status, earning his first start at last month’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, on his number. He took advantage with a T9, bolstering his position for future reshuffles, and hasn’t looked back.
With the victory, Wu moves to fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, earning starts in 2020-21 PGA TOUR additional events (via a top-10 position through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship).
The native of Scarsdale, New York, also earns a spot in his hometown U.S. Open at Winged Foot by virtue of leading the three-event Points List (Albertsons Boise Open; Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; Korn Ferry Tour Championship) on which five U.S. Open spots were allocated.
“I would say I putted really well,” said Wu of his key to success this week in southern Indiana. “I think that’s usually one of my strengths, but I think the last couple weeks, I had kind of gotten a little bit away from that.
“I was able to hit it great this week and just make some putts on top of that, which really made a difference, I think.”
Here’s what was in Wu’s bag at Victoria National GC.
Driver: Titleist TS3, 9.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS2, 15 degrees
2-iron: Titleist U-500
Irons (4-9): Titleist T100
Wedges (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey Design SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M SSS 350G
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.