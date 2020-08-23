-
Winner's Bag: Curtis Luck, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
August 23, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Curtis Luck secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, carding a final-round 71 at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) for a one-stroke win over Cameron Young, Theo Humphrey and Taylor Montgomery.
Luck, 24, began the day with a one-stroke lead over Young, but fell back with bogeys on Nos. 8 and 11, before rebounding with birdies at 15 and 16.
The Australian got up-and-down from the bunker at the 72nd hole, draining a clutch 7-footer to put the pressure on Young, who had a birdie putt to force a playoff from just inside. Young’s putt slid just by.
With the victory, Luck emphatically halts a streak of three consecutive missed cuts. After beginning the week at No. 135 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, he now stands No. 18, well positioned to chase a PGA TOUR return via the 2020-21 combined season.
Here’s what was in Luck’s bag this week in central Ohio.
Driver: Callaway MAVRIK, 9 degrees
4-wood: Callaway MAVRIK, 16.5 degrees
5-wood: Callaway MAVRIK, 18 degrees
Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex Pro Forged
Wedges (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees): Callaway JAWS
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Garage Palm Beach
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track
