Winner's Bag: Stephan Jaeger, Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco
August 16, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
Stephan Jaeger makes eagle on No. 2 in Round 4 at Albertsons Boise Open
Stephan Jaeger captured his fifth Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, carding a four-round total of 22-under for a two-stroke victory over Dan McCarthy and Brandon Wu.
Jaeger, 31, entered the final round at Hillcrest CC with a one-stroke lead and cemented the victory with a 3-under 68 that included an eagle at the par-5 second hole, followed by 11 consecutive pars before draining a lengthy birdie at the par-4 14th to achieve separation from a crowded leaderboard.
The Germany native arrived in Boise on the heels of three consecutive missed cuts and said he hit the ball poorly in Tuesday’s practice round. After some tweaks in alignment and ball position, though, Jaeger fashioned rounds of 65-64-65-68 to secure his first title since the Visit Knoxville Open in 2018.
With the victory, Jaeger jumps from No. 74 to No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he eyes a PGA TOUR return via the 2020-21 combined season.
Here’s what was in Jaeger’s bag this week in the Gem State.
Driver: PING G410 LST, 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway MAVRIK
7-wood: PING G410
Irons (4-PW): PING S55
Wedges (49, 53, 57 degrees): PING Glide Forged
Putter: PING Redwood
Ball: Titleist ProV1 Left Dot
