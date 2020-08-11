Q&A: Max McGreevy

Max McGreevy finally saw what a good start could do at a Korn Ferry Tour event.

McGreevy lead after the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper after a 64, and he fired the same score in the final round to win his first Korn Ferry Tour event – this after winning on PGA TOUR China a year ago and leading the Order of Merit at year’s end.

A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, McGreevy spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about his upbringing, living with three other professional golfers (including 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler), and the story of his 1966 quarter ball-marker.

Your 2020 has been the epitome of up-and-down – with more missed cuts than weekend appearances – but still, a victory on the resume. How would you describe this season?

I felt like I was playing well but I just wasn’t getting off to very good starts. My first-round scoring average wasn’t very good so I was always behind the 8-ball on Friday and I had to claw back to make the cut every single time. A little bit later in the re-start, I just tried to put more emphasis on the first round and distancing myself from the cut line and just trying to get myself as far away from that as possible the first day so I didn’t have to worry about it. The last couple of weeks it’s been a lot nicer and stress free. After putting a couple of good weeks together you feel a little more comfortable with your game and getting four rounds in is a lot better than getting two rounds in week after week. I kept building off some good play and finally the putter started working and I made some more putts and I’ve been off to the races the last couple of weeks. It was definitely a frustrating start but I knew my game was there. I saw some results and hopefully I can continue with that.

What were some of the overwhelming emotions Sunday night and Monday morning after that win? It’s not like you’ve never won before, but, this was a big stage.

I feel like I’ve thought about winning before but it’s never crossed my mind on the Korn Ferry Tour. I don’t really have a lot of high finishes so actually waking up and being a winner on the Tour… That tournament had been going on for 30 years and you see all the pictures of the tournament winners over the years and the guys on that wall on the PGA TOUR now and stuff like that. I don’t know, it just makes me feel more at ease with my game and I have that capability to potentially make it to the PGA TOUR and play with those guys. Now I definitely know I belong here on the Korn Ferry Tour. I had a bad year out here a couple of years ago but waking up next to the trophy solidifies the hard work that I’ve put in over the last few years and knowing my game is good enough to be here now.

What did you get up to during the COVID-19 break?

The couple months off were long but it was nice. Luckily we have a nice house in Dallas. I have five other roommates and three of them also play professional golf so it was kind of nice having six guys at the house to get that time to go a little bit faster versus just sitting in your own place by yourself. I played a lot of board games. When we could play golf we played some matches against each other in the house. I was just trying to get my mind in the right spot so when we could get started again I was ready to go. It made it a lot easier over the break having friends and roommates to kill time with and have fun – that made it a lot better.

So it’s Grant Hirschman and Charlie Saxon you live with?

…And Scottie Scheffler too.

Who was just in the final group of the PGA Championship.

Yeah that was honestly a big help to me while inside. Unfortunately it makes me feel bad because Scottie is younger than I am (laughs). But I was picking Scottie’s brain a lot. He’s such a good player and is so mentally strong. Just being able to ask him some questions… he’s a really good first-round player and I haven’t been that good of a first-round player. I’m getting some feedback off of him and just learning from him the last couple months in the break was really fun, too.

We’ve been playing some nice golf, which is fun since we can all root each other on.

When did you first decide on making golf a career choice?

I was a big sports guy. I played basketball in high school too for a little bit. Even when I got to college, I felt like I always wanted to do it and play professionally but I never really knew if I was good enough. My freshman year of college I still wasn’t great but I just gradually got better through the school year. By the start of my junior year I had a lot of good finishes, a lot of high finishes in some tournaments and I felt like my game had started to turn the page. That was the time I was playing against (Collin) Morikawa and guys like that. I felt like my game turned a page. I felt a little closer to those kinds of guys. It gave me a little more confidence to go forward. The start of that junior year I had a lot more confidence in my game. That was probably my best year. After that let’s get focused and ready to go because I was ready to do the whole pro thing after my final year.

Your dad played golf at a high level too, right?

He played a Kansas and went to Q-School once. He played professionally for about a year-and-a-half, two years. He just couldn’t do the travelling and all that stuff. He’s been my coach my entire life. I go back and forth with some other guys but go-to guy is my Dad. Being able to have that, where he’s played at a high level as well, is just an added plus that I have on my side. It’s been a lot of fun doing this journey with him because he’s living vicariously through me a little bit it seems like (laughs). He’s enjoying the ride, too.

Tell me a little bit more about Edmond, Oklahoma. It’s just outside Oklahoma City so maybe not a ‘small’ town but does it have that small-town feel?

It has a small-town feel in terms of everybody-knows-everybody type of thing. I feel like when I go back home I run into everybody and it’s just easy to know everybody’s name. I love Edmond and might move back there one day. It was nice to get away but it’s such a golf town it’s crazy. It’s crazy a little town like Edmond, Oklahoma would be such a mecca for golf but there has been so many good players that have come out of there and continue to come out of there. It’s got a really good atmosphere. Everyone is super supportive on both sides – whether you go to Oklahoma or Oklahoma State, everyone is pulling for everyone from Edmond. It’s fun going back and seeing everybody and talking to everybody and even seeing everyone on leaderboards on the PGA TOUR. It’s crazy what Edmond’s produced but it is an amazing town.

It’s got Lake Hefner right on the edge of town. It’s got everything you need there – A lot of good spots, a lot of good people, and a lot of good golf.

What was your biggest takeaway from spending a season playing PGA TOUR China?

I think it was more about the mental side. Golf game was great for sure, but to get myself to go over and do that… I didn’t want to do it in the first place but I think I just got that much more mentally tough with that 14 weeks I spent over there. It’s a grind out here whether you’re on PGA TOUR China or the Korn Ferry Tour, week-in and week-out you have to bring your best stuff and be ready to go. I just felt like I had such a mentally tough year and persevered the entire year. I took it on the chin and went over there and did it and I took a lot of positives from that whole experience. I was really glad to have made the trip to do that.

I had read you use an old quarter, from 1966, as your ball-marker. Do you still?

I have it in the bag but I don’t use it anymore. I’m pretty superstitious. Starting in San Antonio, about a month ago, I wasn’t playing very good. I switched over to a new coin and I played really good in San Antonio and then won in Missouri so I don’t think I’m going to switch out any time soon (laughs). I used the ‘66 quarter for a long time but we’ve moved on to a new one these last couple weeks.

How do you even find a quarter from 1966?

My college coach’s dad! We played a tournament one year in college and he told me the last day he wanted me to shoot 66 and he brought out a 1966 quarter. I don’t even know where he found it. We weren’t in his town. He went out and found it and gave it to me and I’ve had it ever since then! It was pretty funny.

Away from the golf course, what are the things that you love to do in a day?

I like going out and finding new places. I’m still kind of new to Dallas so finding new spots to go in Dallas and hanging out with my friends. I love playing ping-pong. We have a couple dogs at the house too – I’m a big homebody so I kind of like chilling at the house and hanging out with the guys. I don’t really get to do that too much. We get the off chance to go to the lake in Oklahoma, that’s a lot of fun. A couple of my roommates have lake houses so we’re able to go and take a load off for a weekend and relax. Weeks off for sure, for me, are on the ‘relax’ side. I know there are some people that still like to adventure and do that stuff, I like to sit back and recharge the batteries and see some of the people I don’t get to see on my usual weeks. That’s usually me.