Winner's Bag: Seth Reeves, Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
-
August 02, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
- Seth Reeves pulled off a spectacular come-from-behind win in Omaha on Sunday. (Kevin Prise/PGATOUR.COM)
OMAHA, Neb. – As he readied for the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Seth Reeves didn’t think about winning.
After six consecutive missed cuts in the Return to Golf, the Georgia Tech alum stood T27 into Sunday at The Club at Indian Creek. He said a top-25 finish would have been cause for positivity in a post-round conversation with his wife Patricia.
Then everything came together.
The 29-year-old carded the round of the tournament, 7-under 64, on a windy final day in Omaha, finishing more than two hours ahead of the final pairing with an 11-under total. Several players had a chance to birdie to last to match Reeves for the clubhouse lead – Taylor Pendrith, Nick Voke, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander and finally 54-hole leader Ryan Ruffels.
All made par. Reeves secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title, moving from No. 135 to No. 18 on the Points List.
Here’s what was in Reeves’ bag this week in the Cornhusker State.
Driver: PING G400 MAX, 9 degrees
3-wood: PXG 0341 X, 15 degrees
3-hybrid: PING G30, 19 degrees
Irons (4-PW): PXG 0311 ST
Wedges (50, 54, 60 degrees): PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy
Putter: Bettinardi Studio Stock #3
