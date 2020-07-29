Whitney honors late brother Bob's legacy at Pinnacle Bank Championship

OMAHA, Neb. – When Tom Whitney took up the game of golf as a 7-year-old, helping his dad and a friend finish a bucket of balls at a driving range in Lake Tahoe, California, his older brother Bob was alongside.

Bob excelled on the La Quinta (Calif.) High School golf team, with Tom following suit. Same at the Air Force Academy – Bob graduating in 2008, Tom two years later.

After fulfilling his four-year term of active duty in May 2014, Tom turned his career focus to professional golf. Bob continued full-time in the military, based at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha as an Intelligence Officer, progressing to the rank of Major.

When they teed it up, though, no strokes were exchanged.

“You can’t be an older brother asking for strokes,” Tom Whitney laughed. “You’ve got to play straight-up.”

Bob was Tom’s biggest fan. He would caddie on occasion, and kept co-workers posted on Tom’s ups and downs in professional events. Every round. Every score.

On January 8 of this year, Bob committed suicide after a battle with depression. He was 33, leaving behind his wife Shawna and four children.

“We had a really close bond, close relationship, and he truly was my No. 1 fan,” said Whitney in advance of this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna outside Omaha. “All of his co-workers, after he passed away, he made it apparent that if I was playing in a tournament, he would update them on what I’m doing, where I’m at. His co-workers that don’t even follow golf probably know more about the sport, just because of how much he was a fan of mine.

“I know that he’s watching me. He’s still with me on the course, and I try to focus on the good memories that we had together, and I’m extremely grateful that I had a brother that would be willing to hear updates from me on the golf course. So instead of lamenting the fact that I can’t call him anymore, I just cherish the idea that I had a brother that loved me so much, and was so involved in my progress and my success.”