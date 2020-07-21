-
Monday Qualifiers: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper
July 21, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Rice alum Michael Buttacavoli will tee it up in his first Korn Ferry Tour event of 2020. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Michael Buttacavoli led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, blistering the Millwood Golf & Racquet Club to the tune of 9-under 62 to secure a tee time Thursday at venerable Highland Springs CC.
Buttacavoli, 32, has made 24 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including 15 starts last season. The Rice University alum is a four-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, including two victories in 2018, where he proceeded to finish No. 3 on the Order of Merit.
The Miami Beach native is set to make his first Korn Ferry Tour start of 2020.
George Kneiser paced the field at the Rivercut GC site, carding 9-under 63 to earn a tee time at Highland Springs. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay product will make his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
Also advancing from the Millwood site were Daniel Sutton, Zach Burry and Chris Thompson, each carding 6-under 65. Sutton, Burry and Thompson survived a 4-for-3 playoff with Jaime Lopez Rivarola.
Also advancing from the Rivercut GC site were Jonathan Garrick (64), Blake Trimble (65) and Shintaro Ban (65). Trimble and Ban survived an 8-for-2 playoff with Brad Golden, Hayden Springer, Sam Fidone, Samuel Stevens, Kymer Li and J.P. Thornton.
In all, 152 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field at Highland Springs CC.
For all scores from the Millwood site, click here.
For all scores from the Rivercut site, click here.
