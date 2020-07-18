-
Winner's Bag: Davis Riley, TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks
July 18, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Riley won his second tournament of the season with Titleist equipment in San Antonio. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
After a strategically timed off-week, Davis Riley returned to Korn Ferry Tour action at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks with refreshed vibes, as well as motivation to add another trophy to the house, as his roommate Will Zalatoris emerged victorious at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes two weeks ago.
Propelled by a hot putter, Riley did just that. The University of Alabama alum carded a four-round total of 16-under at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course, punctuated with a deft wedge to 3 feet for birdie at the 72nd hole, winning by two strokes over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon.
With his second victory of 2020 (Panama Championship), Riley moves atop the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, an eye on victory No. 3 and the accompanying automatic promotion to the PGA TOUR.
“I felt like I did a good job when I was out of position, got back in and made a couple of really nice 10- to 12-footers that kept me in it,” Riley said of his work with the flat stick throughout the week. “I kept the momentum going, and the putter was great all week. Last week, I put some good work in with it.”
It showed.
Here’s what was in Riley’s bag this week in the Lone Star State.
Driver: Titleist TS2, 8.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS3
3-iron: Titleist 718 T-MB
4-iron: Titleist AP2 Forged
Irons (5-6): Titleist 620 CB
Irons (7-9): Titleist 620 MB
Wedges (46, 50, 56, 60): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Tour Only
