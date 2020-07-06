  • Monday qualifiers: TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

  • Alistair Docherty carded a 9-under 63 in Monday&apos;s qualifier to earn a tee time Thursday at TPC San Antonio. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Alistair Docherty carded a 9-under 63 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time Thursday at TPC San Antonio. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)