Monday qualifiers: TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons
July 06, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Alistair Docherty carded a 9-under 63 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time Thursday at TPC San Antonio. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
After finishing T61 at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament last December, Alistair Docherty knew he would need to maximize his opportunities in order to convert his conditional status into consistent playing opportunities this season.
With a blistering performance Monday, Docherty has earned that opportunity this week.
The Cal State-Chico alum made 10 birdies in the open qualifier for the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, against just one bogey, to match the low round at the Briggs Ranch qualifying site. Docherty, 26, shared medalist honors (9-under 63) with Isaiah Salinda, Matt Hutchins and Robby Ormand. (Ormand also holds conditional status after finishing T150 at Final Stage.) All four have earned tee times Thursday at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), one stroke clear of a seven-way logjam at 8-under 64.
Docherty, who hails from New Brunswick, Canada, is set to make his Korn Ferry Tour debut. He played the Mackenzie Tour full-time in 2018, making just three cuts in 10 starts, and debuted on the PGA TOUR at the 2019 Barracuda Championship, finishing 66th.
The now-resident of Vancouver, Washington, has spent time as a caddie to pay rent and chip away at credit card debt. This week, he'll hit the shots in his maiden Korn Ferry Tour start.
Jared Kobren, Shuai Ming Wong and David Holmes shared medalist honors (9-under 62) at The Quarry qualifying site.
Kobren, who shot 8-under 27 on The Quarry's front nine, will make his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned start in a professional career that has spanned a decade. The Florida native has made 342 career starts on the West Florida Golf Tour.
Joey Lane earned the final spot in this week's field, surviving a 5-for-1 playoff at 8-under 63. Falling just short via the playoff were Joseph Winslow, Zach Bauchou, Michael Buttacavoli and Juan Diego Fernandez.
In all, 239 players competed for eight spots in this week's field at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons).
For all scores from the Briggs Ranch site, click here.
For all scores from The Quarry site, click here.
