Winner's Bag: Will Zalatoris, TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
July 04, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Zalatoris rode his hot streak of three straight top sixes into a win at TPC Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
BERTHOUD, Colo. – Will Zalatoris earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, carding 3-under 69 in Saturday’s final round at TPC Colorado for a one-stroke win over Chase Johnson, who closed in 9-under 63 in just his second Korn Ferry Tour start.
Zalatoris, 23, entered the week on the strength of three consecutive top-six finishes; he had played in the final group of Round 4 in three prior events this season, but was still in search of his first professional title.
That changed at scenic TPC Colorado, as the Wake Forest alum took a share of the lead after Wednesday’s opening round, held the solo lead after the second and third round, retook the lead with a birdie at the par-3 16th Saturday, and didn’t look back.
The victory moves Zalatoris atop the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, well positioned to earn his first PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 combined season – or via a Three-Victory Promotion as the season proceeds.
Here’s what was in Zalatoris’ bag this week in Colorado.
Driver: Titleist TS3, 9.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS3, 16.5 degrees
Hybrid: Titleist TS3, 19 degrees
Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100
Wedges (50, 55, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Odyssey White Hot
