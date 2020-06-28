-
-
Winner's Bag: Kyle Jones, Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
-
June 28, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
-
Shot of the Day
Top-5 shots | Round 4 | Utah Championship
Last week, Kyle Jones was first alternate for the Korn Ferry Tour’s King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, failing to gain entry.
He ended this week as first on the leaderboard.
The Baylor alum posted rounds of 64-65-67-68 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, 20-under total, to enter a three-man playoff with Daniel Summerhays and Paul Haley.
Jones outlasted Haley with a birdie on the second playoff hole, the par-4 18th at Oakridge CC, after Summerhays had made bogey on the first extra hole.
Jones, 26, was two back of Summerhays’ clubhouse lead with four holes to play Sunday, but an up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 15th and a deft wedge to approximately 4 feet for birdie on the par-4 17th made up the necessary ground.
The victory moves Jones to eighth on The 25, as he chases a PGA TOUR return. The native of Snowflake, Arizona, was a TOUR rookie in 2018-19, recording three top-25s in 26 starts.
Here’s what was in Jones’ bag this week in the State of Sport.
Driver: PING G410
3-wood: PING G410
Hybrid: PING G410, 22 degrees
Irons (4-PW): PING Blueprint
Wedges (50, 54, 58 degrees): PING Glide Forged
Putter: PING PLD
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.