Q&A with Shad Tuten

Four missed cuts in a row, a new house, navigating not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also an ongoing health challenge with his girlfriend … it was quite the start to 2020 for Shad Tuten.

But a break, sometimes, does wonders for the mind and body. After the three-month hiatus as the Korn Ferry Tour pressed paused due to the coronavirus, Tuten re-started his 2020 season with a bang. He notched his best-career Korn Ferry Tour result at the Korn Ferry Challenge, a tie for second. It was cool, he says, to be part of a historical week in professional golf – but more than that, he was happy to have had such a positive result.

Tuten spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about his career week, his backstory in golf, growing up in Augusta, and why sometimes he’s more efficient with a power tool than a golf club.

The beginning of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season, unlikely it was what you wanted with a handful of missed cuts all in a row. How did you adjust before the Korn Ferry Challenge?

I’m not one to dwell and I never really have been. That made it pretty simple for the feeling I had for belonging. I’ve always had the mentality that when I do come back from a break, I end up playing pretty good because I don’t have any expectations. I just go out and enjoy myself. That’s what I was doing. Obviously it worked. My deal is trying to basically figure out how to do that every week. I’m starting to figure it out and it’s been pretty fun (laughs).

What was the biggest takeaway you had for the 2020 season after spending a couple of years playing PGA TOUR Latinoamerica?

One of the biggest things I’ve always said is that I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. It’s the simple reason of: you’re basically on your own. You have no one there to hold your hand, you have to figure it out on your own and make yourself as comfortable as possible wherever you’re going – especially week-by-week because a lot of the time it’s country to country. One of the biggest deals was that, definitely. I just had to make myself as comfortable as possible, wherever I was going and kept my head down and did my own thing. Everyone always hangs out with everyone on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. You know everyone. You understand everyone’s games. It was important to do my own thing. I’m there for a reason and that was one of the things I tried to focus on (at the Korn Ferry Challenge). I knew the field was going to be absolutely stacked. I was like, ‘oh man.’ I told my Dad before the week that there were a lot of guys who I could tell who they are from a long ways away even though I’ve never met them in my life (laughs). I’ve seen them on TV. I’m a huge golf fan, so I know everyone. I tried to keep my head down, do my drills and it worked.

Knowing that only one other person beat you at the Korn Ferry Challenge, what does that do for your confidence?

It really feels nice. It validates what I’m doing and it puts me in a good spot for the rest of the year, which is really important. The comeback week I had no expectations, but now it verified what I was doing and how hard I’ve been working. To be honest, before the break I was actually playing some really good golf I just hadn’t produced in a tournament yet. I missed two cuts in a row by one and I really thought I should have done better. That motivated me too – I wanted to show people what I was really made of.

So you’re from Augusta, Georgia. Have you played Augusta National?

I’ve played it once. I was pretty young so it would be an unbelievable feat for me to play it again in the tournament. That’s my ultimate goal. My parents’ house is about a half-mile from the back gate of Augusta National. I literally had to drive by it every day.

What’s Masters week like for a local resident?

It’s unbelievable. There are 500,000 more people than there usually are, and it’s not the biggest town. It’s a huge week. I have a bunch of friends who have businesses that prospered during that time and they said that Augusta, on the whole, does 12 per cent of its profits for the year in that week. It’s a massive week for everyone. I’m the biggest fan of Augusta National and the Masters. Most of family has either worked there or worked for the Masters or at the National. I’m a huge fan.

Growing up you played basketball, but when was the time when you realized you could make a career out of playing professional golf?

After high school I went to a junior college called Darton College. The coach, Dale Dover – who was an old-style football coach – he was well known for having a bunch of good teams through there. That was one of the big reasons I wanted to go there – I knew he could teach me. I also knew we could be playing against the best players in the conference. I went from averaging about 78 in high school to right at even par in my freshman year of college. I immediately got better. You almost never hear of anyone doing that because golf is that hard. After that I had a good sophomore year, I won a couple of times, and then I won three more times at (Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Campus). When I got first-team All-American my senior year that pushed me. I had a few guys backing me and that was more motivation. Around my junior year of college is when I wanted to pursue it further. I could have walked on to a couple of DI schools, but I made a choice where I knew I’d be able to play and compete at a high level. I knew every guy on the Armstrong team when I went – so that was a big deal for me. They had a spot for me. I knew I was going to be one of the top players there. And, well, Savannah is pretty amazing.

What can we find you doing when you’re not on the golf course?

I have a dog – her name is Nova. She’s unbelievable. She’s the smartest dog. I run quite a bit and I take her for runs. My girlfriend and I purchased a house in Naples, Florida, and we have basically re-done the entire yard and the entire garage. My family always had rental properties and during the summertime or whenever I had time off I always had power tools in my hands, doing something to a house. I really enjoy hands-on stuff like word-work. That takes up a lot of my time. I’m a pretty simple person – I like being at home (laughs).

Do you have any game in the kitchen?

Oh yeah. Considering my girlfriend doesn’t cook at all, I kind of have to! I grill quite a bit at home.

So you’re not a bad handyman?

We had just bought the house in Naples and it was built in the 1970s. The guy re-did it in 2015 and the only thing he didn’t touch was the garage. I had to do it. I made the decision. It was about two weeks into the quarantine and I was pretty bored at that point. The garage was a project to do… it was something to focus on. I ended up doing it and it took me two weeks. I didn’t realize how long it would take me but it looks pretty good! It was definitely work.

Your girlfriend battles systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease. How is she doing?

She got diagnosed just over a year ago now and the first couple of months were kind of rough. We’ve gotten her health in check. Every day is different but basically she can wake up and do whatever she wants now, which is such a blessing. I would have some times where I would be on the road and she’d call me and say, ‘I don’t mean to scare you but I can’t really get out of bed, so you’re going to need to call someone to help me.’ I was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ Super fortunate we haven’t had that, as at recent. She’s doing better with her health, overall. She’s getting back to as active as she used to be and she’s really happy now, which is a big deal. It’s exciting for us.

What does a perfect day look like for you?

Early morning I’d go fishing with my dad. He loves to fish and since he retired, that’s all he’s doing now. I’d go bass fishing with him early in the morning. Then I’d come back and go to lunch with my girlfriend and a nice walk. Then I’d have everyone I know who could be there over to our house in Naples and have a big old fashion grill out, cook out and share a lot of laughs and good stories. That’s my perfect day right there.