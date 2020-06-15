-
Monday qualifiers: The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village
June 15, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Five-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Byrd made eight birdies and an eagle en route to a Monday 65. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Five-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Byrd found his groove at Monday’s qualifier for The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, making eight birdies and an eagle en route to a 7-under 65 and a share of medalist honors at The Palencia Club.
Byrd, 42, has made seven PGA TOUR starts this season but struggled to find his form, with a best finish of T47 at The Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September.
The Clemson alum and resident of nearby St. Simons Island, Georgia, carries good memories in Northeast Florida, having won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Atlantic Beach CC three years ago. Sporting a ‘power stache’ and utilizing a push cart, Byrd rekindled some old magic on Monday, and he’ll look to maintain the momentum this week at The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village.
Left the power stache on this morning. Took out the trusty push cart. Shot 65 to Monday qualify into the @KornFerryTour event this week. Time to get back to work #NeverQuit @dgraygolf @callawaygolf @RalphLauren @seaislandgpc @titleist @acaseofthegolf1 pic.twitter.com/0DW3XEHgeb— Jonathan Byrd (@JByrdpga) June 15, 2020
Also advancing from The Palencia Club site were Taylor Funk (65), Travis Trace (65) and Chase Johnson (68).
Funk is the son of 2005 PLAYERS Championship winner Fred Funk, and will be making his second career Korn Ferry Tour start (2018 Ellie Mae Classic). Trace and Johnson will each be making their Korn Ferry Tour debut; Johnson holds conditional status after finishing T92 at Final Stage of Q-School last December.
Memories in Northeast Florida. ❤️— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 15, 2020
15 years after his dad Fred's @THEPLAYERSChamp title, Taylor Funk (@TFunk1030) has Monday qualified into this week's King & Bear Classic! pic.twitter.com/7QhfkBEX4R
Byron Meth earned medalist honors at the Marsh Landing CC site, posting a 7-under 65 that included back-to-back eagles on Nos. 5 and 6, his 14th and 15th holes of the day. The San Diego native is no stranger to these types of fireworks, having carded an albatross in the opening round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship last summer.
The University of the Pacific alum will make his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, in search of his first made cut, which would do wonders to better his conditional status at the next reshuffle.
Also advancing from the Marsh Landing site were Paul Peterson (66), PGA TOUR veteran Steve Marino (66) and Chandler Blanchet, who advanced via an 8-for-1 playoff at 5-under 67.
Peterson is set to make his second career Korn Ferry Tour start and first since 2014, when he finished T29 at the Utah Championship. Marino has made 83 career Korn Ferry Tour starts in addition to 222 appearances on the PGA TOUR.
Blanchet will make his second career Korn Ferry Tour start, looking to build on a T4 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in mid-February, into which he had also Monday qualified.
For all scores from The Palencia Club, click here.
For all scores from Marsh Landing CC, click here.
