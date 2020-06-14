-
Winner's Bag: Luke List, Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass
June 14, 2020
By Mackenzie Perez, PGATOUR.COM
- Luke List got his second Korn Ferry Tour win with a 67 on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Vanderbilt University alum Luke List earned his second Korn Ferry Tour win at the inaugural Korn Ferry Challenge, outscoring Shad Tuten and Joseph Bramlett by one stroke.
List started the day one back of Will Zalatoris, but quickly gained momentum with three birdies in his first four holes. The top of the leaderboard stayed bunched throughout the day, with List carding a final round 3-under 67 to take home the trophy.
“My putter was great, I made a lot of putts. I’ve been kind of back and forth with a lot of different putters and for me, momentum was definitely with the putter, so I was happy with Axis and definitely made a lot of putts,” said List.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seattle native had four top-30 finishes on the PGA TOUR, most recently finishing T30 at The Genesis Invitational. List’s other Korn Ferry Tour win was in 2012 at the South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company.
List finished with a four-round total of 12-under at TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course.
Here’s what was in List’s bag this week.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max
2-iron: Callaway Utility Iron
Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100
Wedges (50, 54, 59 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Axis1 Rose
