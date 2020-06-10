Villegas inspired by 20-month-old daughter Mía's fight versus cancer

In March at The Honda Classic – his first TOUR start since missing the cut at the 2018 Houston Open – Villegas and his wife were noticing Mía a bit out of sorts on a more regular basis. It became uncharacteristic behavior neither parent was comfortable with.

“She always went to the gym with me; it was one of our bonding spots,” Villegas recalled. “She was always like a little monkey, climbing on everything. But then one day, I noticed she had not been climbing on anything. She had also been crying a little more than normal at night. She had been teething, so we took her to the pediatrician, thinking it was that.”

Villegas admits that his first thoughts wouldn’t have jibed with the inked messages on his wrists.

“I’ll admit, bad feelings crossed my mind,” he said. “I had heard bad stories here and there. So, I told my wife about that concerns. She told me not to think like that.”

But, deep down, Maria was facing the same fears.

On March 14, the Villegas’ took 17-month-old Mía to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami for scans. The results revealed tumors growing on her brain and spine.

Mía underwent surgery, but Camilo and Maria were told there would be more treatment to come, because of persisting issues.

“After the surgery, when it was time to remove the stitches, they learned the growth had become pretty aggressive,” he said. “We were told we needed to start treatment right away, so they kept us there. Physically, though, she wasn’t ready to get the kind of chemo doctors were hoping for.”

The alternative became what Villegas referred to as “baby chemotherapy.” He remembers asking the doctor about the strength of this course of treatment for his daughter.

“He said that if he had given me the treatment, I wouldn’t have survived,” Villegas said.

Mía has since completed the first of three more aggressive rounds, each taking upwards of a month. Less than two weeks ago, she began the second.

“It’s not easy, but I have actually seen Mía playing while she’s crying,” Villegas said. “She does want to play. She’s a kid. She’s young and naïve, but she’s also really tough. We just don’t know. The doctors explained that sometimes the tumors grow fast and disappear fast. So, in about six weeks, we will learn more and know where we stand.”

A detailed scan will take place after the three rounds.

“My wife has been very, very strong,” Villegas said of Maria. “But, at the same time, I’ve also known that there is no option other than to be strong. You can either be strong or you can give up. And we aren’t giving up, because we do see it in Mía. She has been fighting like crazy and just isn’t giving up.”