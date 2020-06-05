-
Inside the Field: Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass
June 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour returns to action at TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley Course). (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)
After a hiatus of more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Tour will return to competition June 11-14 with the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament – contested without fans in attendance on the Dye’s Valley Course – will mark the seventh event of the Regular Season. The tournament will kick off the first of two straight weeks of Korn Ferry Tour competition in Northeast Florida, with The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village in St. Augustine slated for June 17-20.
After competing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2019, Chilean Mito Pereira leads the points list thus far behind the strength of a win at the Country Club de Bogotá Championship and two additional top-five finishes. Other 2020 winners in the top five include former University of Alabama standout Davis Riley, University of Maryland product David Kocher and Wofford College alum Andrew Novak. Dylan Wu rounds out the top five after finishing top 30 in each of his six starts.
Local Korn Ferry Tour players in the field include 2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar champion Jared Wolfe, Ben Kohles, Tyson Alexander and Justin Hueber. The event will feature several PGA TOUR members including locals David Lingmerth, Sam Saunders, Sebastian Cappelen and Chris Baker, as well as 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir and four-time TOUR winners Robert Allenby and Sean O’Hair. Overall, 15 former TOUR champions are in the field with 31 past victories among them.
The Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass will restart the Tour’s 2020 season, which will now combine with the 2021 season due to the number of tournament cancelations. The newly created 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
With six events completed through the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, the remaining 2020 schedule – subject to change – now consists of 23 events. Korn Ferry Tour events to be contested in 2021 as part of the combined 2020-21 schedule will be announced later this year.
Field information as of June 5, 2020
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Tournament Winners
Anders Albertson
Mark Anderson
Ryan Brehm
Sebastian Cappelen
Zecheng Dou
Julián Etulain
Tommy Gainey
Joey Garber
Michael Gligic
Bo Hoag
Stephan Jaeger
David Kocher
Scott Langley
Nelson Ledesma
Dan McCarthy
Andrew Novak
Guillermo Pereira
Davis Riley
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Brady Schnell
Adam Svensson
Kristoffer Ventura
Jared Wolfe
Chase Wright
Leading Points Winner Latinoamérica/Canada/China & KFT QT Winner
Augusto Núñez
Paul Barjon
Max McGreevy
Braden Thornberry
Top 75 Points Leaders from the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season
Chase Seiffert
Tim Wilkinson
Vincent Whaley
Chris Baker
Brett Coletta
Joshua Creel
Brian Campbell
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Dougherty
Chad Ramey
Rob Oppenheim
Drew Weaver
Jonathan Randolph
Jamie Arnold
Erik Compton
Charlie Saxon
Jimmy Stanger
Steve LeBrun
Justin Lower
Ben Taylor
Marcelo Rozo
John Oda
Steven Alker
Billy Kennerly
Ben Kohles
T.J. Vogel
Brandon Crick
Wade Binfield
Tyson Alexander
Will Zalatoris
Zack Sucher
Blayne Barber
Dawie van der Walt
Luke Guthrie
George Cunningham
Grant Hirschman
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Svoboda
Dylan Wu
Lee Hodges
Greg Yates
Nicolas Echavarria
Next 25 Points Leaders - Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Curtis Luck
Finishers 2-10 & Ties Previous year's Korn Ferry Tour QT
Tom Whitney
Steve Lewton
Michael DeMorat
Nick Hardy
Dawson Armstrong
John VanDerLaan
Stephen Franken
Mark Blakefield
Greyson Sigg
Finishers 11-40 & Ties, Previous year's Korn Ferry Tour QT
Daniel Miernicki
Taylor Montgomery
Andy Pope
Mark Baldwin
Shad Tuten
Andres Gonzales
Jordan Niebrugge
Zach Cabra
Taylor Dickson
Kevin Roy
Brent Grant
Zach Wright
Ryan Ruffels
Tag Ridings
Jack Maguire
Theo Humphrey
Brett Drewitt
Rodrigo Lee
Callum Tarren
Zach Zaback
Dan Woltman
Sebastián Vázquez
Mikel Martinson
Vince India
Alex Chiarella
Taylor Pendrith
Shane Smith
Yuwa Kosaihira
Former Fully-Exempt PGA TOUR Members
Alex Cejka
Robert Garrigus
Whee Kim
David Lingmerth
Tyrone Van Aswegen
PGA TOUR Members 48-49 Years Old
Mike Weir
Robert Allenby
Special Members/Medical (Exempt)
Scott Gutschewski
Taylor Moore
Justin Hueber
Jason Millard
Derek Lamely
Top 25 Point Leaders Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season/Top 25 Finals
Fabián Gómez
Grayson Murray
David Hearn
Robert Streb
Hank Lebioda
Monday qualifiers (8)
Sponsor Exemptions - Korn Ferry
Sam Saunders
Top 10 / Top 25 From Previous Event
Matt Atkins
Jake Knapp
J.T. Griffin
KK Limbhasut
Michael Miller
Brad Hopfinger
Rick Lamb
Kyle Jones
Seth Reeves
Harrison Endycott
Zhengkai Bai
Kyle Reifers
Top 25 Official Points List at the time of the Reorder
Roberto Díaz
Brandon Harkins
John Chin
Sean O'Hair
PGA TOUR - Not Exempt for current Event
Ted Potter, Jr.
Michael Thompson
Luke List
William McGirt
James Hahn
Jamie Lovemark
