BMW Charity Pro-Am to host Tournament Week of Giving
Online auction includes experiences with TOUR pros, signed sports memorabilia and more
June 01, 2020
- The BMW Charity Pro-Am's online auction includes a round of golf for six with Jay and Bill Haas. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Despite the cancellation of the 2020 tournament due to COVID-19, the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation will continue its mission of giving back to the Upstate community by hosting an online auction during the originally scheduled 20th anniversary tournament week, June 1-7. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the six featured charities.
Beneficiaries of the 2020 tournament include:
• Mobile Meals of Spartanburg
• Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Upstate
• Roper Mountain Science Center
• The Cliffs Residents Outreach
• Cancer Society of Greenville County
• Meyer Center for Special Children
Birdies for Charity participants have also been given the opportunity to generate funds through the auction and will receive proceeds from any auction items they donate.
“The 2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation builds on two decades of giving back to the community through golf and goodwill. As disappointed as we are for having to cancel this year’s anniversary tournament, we are thrilled to continue our mission of making an impact to our local community,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc.
The auction will include various local and regional experiences, exclusive trips, autographed sport memorabilia and much more. Items will be live for bidding beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 1, ending on Sunday, June 7, with some special items raffled during the week. Anyone wishing to participate in the online auction can find the link for the auction website beginning June 1 by visiting BMWCharityGolf.com or through the tournament social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
