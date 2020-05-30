-
Kendall recalls 1994 Carolina Classic victory
May 30, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Skip Kendall won the 1994 Carolina Classic at Prestonwood CC, a course on which he now competes on PGA TOUR Champions. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
In 1994, a week after the Korn Ferry Tour’s inaugural stop in the Raleigh-Durham metroplex, Michael Jordan hosted an episode of “Inside the PGA TOUR.”
There was a little segment, an exciting announcement that the Korn Ferry Tour had started up an event in North Carolina (initially known as the Carolina Classic, now the REX Hospital Open).
Pat Bates, who ended up finishing runner-up to Skip Kendall that first year, was in that video.
It was cool to reflect back on that moment, Bates said, despite how the week started for him. He had played another professional event and arrived in North Carolina on Thursday morning at 2 a.m. (he remembers it because it was the night the Houston Rockets had won the NBA Championship) and he teed it up having never seen Prestonwood Country Club, the former host club of the now-REX Hospital Open (and now host club of the SAS Championship on PGA TOUR Champions). He shot 66.
While Bates was still trying to get onto the PGA TOUR for the first time – he would in 1995, after winning the Dakota Dunes Open later in the year to go along with two runner-up results – Kendall was trying to make a return trip. It was almost a foregone conclusion even before the Carolina Classic, as he won the second event of the year, the Inland Empire Open, and had back-to-back T3 results, all before mid-April.
He entered event week, however, in poor form. He had missed his first cut of the year two weeks prior and withdrew from the event preceding the Carolina Classic.
Although Kendall can’t recall exactly what happened those two weeks, he knew he was playing well overall.
“It was a great week,” Kendall said. “Having won a second event, still pretty early in the year, it solidified me going back to the TOUR. I knew at that point that I was going back in 1995. It was a nice feeling to be able to do that and know I had got my card back for the next year. It was a very nice point in my life.”
#KornFerryTour winners in Raleigh-Durham:— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 30, 2020
Carolina Classic
Kendall
Christie
Hnatiuk
A. Bateman
B. Bateman
Veazey
Hensby
Maginnes
Zorkic
Morland IV
Anderson@RexHospitalOpen
Axley
Pappas
Thompson x3
Gutschewski
Johnson
Riegger
Hahn
Hadley
Smith
Mullinax
Shindler
Garber
Cappelen pic.twitter.com/O2Tgyd7Hyc
Kendall’s second win of the season would not come without a little drama over the closing stretch.
Bates recalled getting to the 17th hole, a par-5, with a one-shot lead. He could reach the green with driver, 5-iron, usually, but he drove it in the thick rough and had such a bad lie he had to chip out. He wasn’t able to muscle one over the creek guarding the green. He missed the green with his approach, and after an average chip and a missed putt he made a bogey.
“If I drove it in the fairway, I would have won the tournament easily,” he said.
Up ahead, Bates said he remembered hearing a roar, and it was Kendall, making a birdie. Bates had gone from one-up to one-down very quickly and tried to push too hard on the 72nd hole. He ended up bogeying that one as well, and Kendall ended up winning by two shots.
Although that loss happened so fast for Bates, he said his win, just two weeks later at the Dakota Dunes Open, happened just as fast – he birdied his last three holes to win.
“I remember being really upset. I was happy for Skip because he had played a good round and birdied the last hole to win the tournament, but I felt like I lost it,” said Bates. “But at the same time, the way the Korn Ferry Tour is set up, it’s all about lists and getting on the PGA TOUR. Even though I blew the tournament, a part of me was happy since I moved into a pretty good position on the money list.”
For Kendall, he remembered how much camaraderie there was amongst the guys on the Korn Ferry Tour in the mid-1990s, and a lot of that camaraderie continues now on PGA TOUR Champions.
“When you get to the PGA TOUR it’s quite different,” he said. “You have your entourage and you feel like if you don’t have five people around, you feel like you might be losing out on something. I always joke with people that going to the (PGA TOUR Champions) after playing the TOUR, that’s all gone, it’s come full circle – that’s all gone. You all hang out together again.”It solidified me going back to the TOUR ... it was a very nice point in my life.
Still, there wasn’t much of a celebration for Kendall after his victory in the Research Triangle. He said, with a laugh, he just remembers driving home.
“There really wasn’t a celebration so much. Any time that happens and you’ve secured (PGA TOUR status) for the following year, it’s a relief, more than anything. I accomplished what I wanted to for the next year,” he said. “The weight was lifted off and it was just a nice drive home.”
Kendall said Prestonwood, where he now plays yearly on PGA TOUR Champions, is a special spot.
He was thrilled, he said, to see that the site of a special early-career moment would be back during the closing part of his career as well.
“That was always a favorite of mine, and I was so happy when I found out it was a stop on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule,” he said. “It was so nice to go back there and great memories and I really like that area. You always hold on to your wins.”
