Kendall recalls 1994 Carolina Classic victory

In 1994, a week after the Korn Ferry Tour’s inaugural stop in the Raleigh-Durham metroplex, Michael Jordan hosted an episode of “Inside the PGA TOUR.”

There was a little segment, an exciting announcement that the Korn Ferry Tour had started up an event in North Carolina (initially known as the Carolina Classic, now the REX Hospital Open).

Pat Bates, who ended up finishing runner-up to Skip Kendall that first year, was in that video.

It was cool to reflect back on that moment, Bates said, despite how the week started for him. He had played another professional event and arrived in North Carolina on Thursday morning at 2 a.m. (he remembers it because it was the night the Houston Rockets had won the NBA Championship) and he teed it up having never seen Prestonwood Country Club, the former host club of the now-REX Hospital Open (and now host club of the SAS Championship on PGA TOUR Champions). He shot 66.

While Bates was still trying to get onto the PGA TOUR for the first time – he would in 1995, after winning the Dakota Dunes Open later in the year to go along with two runner-up results – Kendall was trying to make a return trip. It was almost a foregone conclusion even before the Carolina Classic, as he won the second event of the year, the Inland Empire Open, and had back-to-back T3 results, all before mid-April.

He entered event week, however, in poor form. He had missed his first cut of the year two weeks prior and withdrew from the event preceding the Carolina Classic.

Although Kendall can’t recall exactly what happened those two weeks, he knew he was playing well overall.

“It was a great week,” Kendall said. “Having won a second event, still pretty early in the year, it solidified me going back to the TOUR. I knew at that point that I was going back in 1995. It was a nice feeling to be able to do that and know I had got my card back for the next year. It was a very nice point in my life.”