Steve LeBrun’s thoughts on Seminole Golf Club

So how exclusive is Seminole?

Well, I mean, you kind of have to know somebody. It’s one of those types of places where, you know, I probably could have worked a little harder and got out there sooner. I kind of wish I would have because it’s a gem … for Florida golf, everybody talks about how great it is. For a guy who played in Florida, ever since I’ve been a golfer, and seeing the types of courses that are here in Florida, which is houses, cart paths, homes that are built around the golf course. You can’t see a hole until you go through a community of houses to get to the next hole. The difference with this place is it’s just golf. It’s a special place.

What’s the biggest challenge on this golf course?

Oh, the greens are lightning fast. I mean, it was treacherous; there’s just enough slope on them or if you’re in the wrong spot, you’re going to have a hard time stopping your putt. The greens are not super undulated, but just undulated enough, and the speed of them is very difficult.

Then you see some elevation changes and if you’re a Florida golfer, you don’t get that anywhere; there are just no ups and downs here in Florida. It’s just as flat as can be, whereas out there, there’s a couple second shots uphill.

There are also all these little creeks or streams that just meander their way through the golf course, and everything is shaved off so if you roll up next to it, it’s probably going to roll into the water. It’s not the longest course in the world.

Most of the par-5s are reachable, which, you know, nowadays that’s frowned upon. So for that side of it, you know the shots that you’re hitting if you were to play on a calm day, which probably never really happens because it’s right on the water, but if it were to be fairly calm, the yardage wouldn’t look daunting if you looked at it on a scorecard. It’s not crazy long or anything; it’s just classic the way the holes are designed. You have to hit a good shot into the greens and if you don’t, you’re not getting it up and down, it’s just hard to. I didn’t think that it could be as good as it was when I played it two years ago, but it’s everything that everybody’s always ever said about it to me.

Are there any holes that are going to be a challenge this weekend?

Eight is a par-3 and in the Pro-Member we played it 230 to 240 yards. The tees were all the way in the back. I mean, I wonder if they’ll play from there. I’m sure they’ll give them a break on some of the holes because you know, nobody really wants to see them hit a 2-iron on the par-3. If you’re going to watch this thing, you’re going to want to see good shots. It’s not the easiest shot in the world, so that one is going to be very difficult.

No. 17 is a par-3 as well, right along the water. Depending on the wind … I remember two years ago, I hit a 7-iron, and then this past year I hit a 3-iron. That’s just the difference in the wind and I think the tee markers were in the same spot.

And then, No. 18 is just downhill off the tee right along the water, which you don’t see here very often. It’s a dogleg left, but you kind of hit away from the ocean and then your second shot is back up the hill, pretty good uphill to the green.

Those three holes stick out the most. That eighth hole though, it’s just a beast. There’s not really much to it other than the length, but the green is kind of tricky. Those last two holes are going to be fun to watch them play.