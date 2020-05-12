Maggert's career sparked by 1990 Visit Knoxville Open victory

Thirty years ago, Jeff Maggert loaded up an old mini-van and hit the road.

Almost 40,000 miles later, he earned a PGA TOUR card for the first time, and his history-making season on the Korn Ferry Tour got started at the Visit Knoxville Open.

Maggert captured the inaugural Visit Knoxville Open in the spring of 1990. It’s one of just four events that are still going strong, 30 years later, on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won in a playoff against Greg Ladehoff – his first of two Korn Ferry Tour wins that year.

Maggert, now 56 and a multi-time winner on both the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, recalls fondly that week in Knoxville as a key point in his development as a professional.

He was 26, a father for the first time, and a second child was on the way. He had won a handful of state open titles and even won a professional event in Australia earlier in the year – a victory that came with a hefty first-place prize, allowing him to pay his bills and make a decent enough living. But there was still something eluding him.

“I wasn’t starving, but I wasn’t on the PGA TOUR either,” said Maggert. “And that’s where I wanted to be.”

In 1990 Maggert had just conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and had recently returned to America after a few events in both Asia and Australia – including the victory Down Under in February. He got a call not long after he returned to the U.S. from a Tour organizer, who asked if he was still interested in playing that year, since he had been eligible for a few events but did not play.

“I said, ‘Yes, absolutely,’” recalled Maggert. “The carrot for the top-five money winners to earn a TOUR card was huge for me, so I wound up playing almost all the remaining events.”

Maggert would go on to notch an impressive 17 top-25 finishes in 22 events. He’d also win the Buffalo Open later in the year and would be the first player in history to top the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

He remembers at the time being worried about the longevity of the Tour, as there were mini-tours that “would come and go everywhere.”

He played one, he remembers, where the organizer didn’t pay out prize money to the players.

“It was a crazy world of golf back then,” said Maggert. “The fact that the TOUR stepped up and backed (the Korn Ferry Tour) gave it so much credibility and Ben Hogan putting his name on it at the time … it was a much-needed qualifying system to get onto the TOUR. They needed that. I was so happy to see that happen.”

Maggert recalls trying to keep his expenses at $1,000 per week – including a caddie fee (he’d just use a local one every week), hotel and food. The camaraderie was tight amongst the guys that year, too.

“We were in the same world of mini-tours. We were all vagabonds going to different tournaments and different state opens … everyone knew each other pretty well,” he said. “It was a fun Tour.”