Gellerman recalls breakthrough victory at 2019 KC Golf Classic

The tournament started with a misstep. On his first hole, he hit three good shots for a 4-foot birdie look. Then a three-putt bogey.

“I was like, ‘Welp, great start,’” said Gellerman.

But he rebounded and shot under par during a cold first round, an accomplishment at the tough Blue Hills Country Club. He followed that up with a strong second nine on Friday to get into contention and maintained it with a 2-under 70 on Saturday to sit three back entering the final round.

“By the time late Friday and into the weekend rolled around, I had all of my family and friends following me and having a great time,” reflected Gellerman. “They were all cranking out Naturdays like they were going out of style. Saturday was one big party for all of my friends, and then when I was in the hunt on Sunday too that turned into a ‘Sunday Funday.’”

Sunday’s round unfolded like a movie. Gellerman and Kansas City product Harry Higgs surged to the top of the leaderboard early in the round. The weather threat finally came to fruition with three separate delays – totaling three hours – during the round.

Gellerman remembered as a young golfer getting frustrated with weather delays. He didn’t mind the first delay, coming around his seventh hole. The second one felt almost timely, the horn sounding right after he hit a “horrible” birdie putt at the 12th.

By the time he reached the 17th hole, Gellerman held a slim lead over Higgs and 54-hole leader Nelson Ledesma. He had struggled with the hole all week, missing the fairway each day, and did so again during the final round, finding the left rough. It was decision time.

“There was this moment between me and my caddie about whether we should chip out into the fairway and have a long third shot or if we should get it up around the green and go from there,” said Gellerman. “I just told him, ‘This is how I play; I play aggressive.’ So I decided to play it up around the green. It was about 40 yards short in the left rough. I remember thinking from there if I can just get it on the green and make bogey at worse, I’ll still have a chance on 18.”

“And then I hit the short-game shot of my life. I hit it to about 7 feet, which I never in the world thought I could get it that close from that thick rough, and I made the par putt. That up-and-down is the biggest up-and-down of my career to this day with all of the pressure that was involved.”