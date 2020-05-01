Nicholas and Christen Thompson's Socially Distant 5k to support childhood literacy

Earlier this year when Nicholas and Christen Thompson created their foundation, they knew two of its pillars would be supporting children and literacy. With two young boys at home who have already developed a love for reading, the first direction of the Nicholas and Christen Thompson Foundation was clear.

“We read to our two kids every night before bed; it’s something that we both look forward to and our kids look forward to as well,” said Christen Thompson. “Our oldest son is in Kindergarten this year and he already loves to read. Our youngest is about to turn 3 and he will pick out books for us to read to him.”

Inspired by their sons, Luke (6) and Christian (2), Nicholas and Christen started researching programs and soon found Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that mails a free book each month to children from birth to age 5. The program, founded by the country music star, has registered over 1.6 million kids and mailed out more than 133 million books to sponsored children.

“We just wanted every kid to have access to books the same way our kids do,” said Nicholas Thompson, a past Korn Ferry Tour champion and current member. “It can help kids so much to have the opportunity to do that. It’s just something we’re really passionate about.”

Nicholas and Christen have lived in the Palm Beach County area for the last seven years and are both from South Florida. They’re starting their efforts in West Palm Beach and eventually want to expand into different areas in the region.

“Palm Beach County is a very nice area, and some areas are very affluent,” admitted Nicholas Thompson. “But at the same time there are some impoverished areas as well that could really use some help with books for the kids. Even if you make a difference in one, 10 or 100 kids’ lives, it’s worth it.”

The first fundraising event the Thompsons are hosting is a virtual 5k race, or “The Socially Distant 5k 2020” and will take place on Saturday, May 16. The virtual 5k costs $25 to enter, the same amount to sponsor a full year of a child in the Imagination Library.

“With what’s going on right now with social distancing in the world, we tried to think of a way that we could do a virtual fundraiser,” said Christen Thompson. “That’s what led us to the virtual 5k. You can run it from anywhere. We’ve already had people sign up as far as Boston and Chicago, and of course friends in Florida as well. Everyone who signs up for the race submits their time online after they finish, and the website will show a leaderboard as well.”

The main goals of the Nicholas and Christen Thompson Foundation are to give back to the community, promote literacy, and improve outcomes whenever possible. The Socially Distant 5k 2020 is the first step to accomplish those goals in Palm Beach County.

For all of her international acclaim, Dolly Parton wrote on her website that her late father listed the Imagination Library as the most important thing she had ever done. For the Thompson family, they’re looking to make a difference in their own area, even during these days of social distancing.

To sign up for the Socially Distant 5k 2020 to benefit the Nicholas and Christen Thompson Foundation, visit this link.