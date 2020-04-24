-
Players recall Huntsville Championship host venue The Ledges from junior days
April 24, 2020
By Preston Smith, PGATOUR.COM
- Grant Hirschman, pictured in 2013, currently stands No. 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. (Courtesy of American Junior Golf Association)
“What do I remember about that place? That the golf course is freaking awesome,” said Grant Hirschman. “It’s on top of this mountain. You have to drive a couple of miles up the side of this hill to get to it. The views are incredible up there.”
Hirschman was referring to The Ledges, a golf course that sits above the city of Huntsville, Alabama, and the site of what would have been the debut of the Huntsville Championship this week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 2020 tournament has been cancelled amidst the COVID-19 crisis and will now debut in 2021.
While 2021 will now mark the first time The Ledges will host the Korn Ferry Tour, several current players grew up competing in junior golf tournaments at the course. The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) hosted a tournament at the venue from 2010-2016, and players such as Hirschman, Lee Hodges and Braden Thornberry were in contention over the years.
“I was looking forward to playing it this year because I feel like I’m such a better ball striker now than I was in high school,” said Thornberry, who finished as high as T9 in the 2012 tournament. “I was interested to see if the course felt easier. Back then, my strengths were chipping and putting; my ball striking wasn’t that great. A course like that kind of intimidated me back then.”
The same words of advice are offered by everyone who has played the course. Don’t miss left.
“If you miss left, it falls off of the mountain,” said Hirschman, who finished T3 in the junior tournament in 2013. “If you are missing the golf ball left that week, you’re going to have a long week.”
Thornberry echoed Hirschman’s thoughts, estimating that half of the 14 driving holes are doglegs left with OB left.
“There’s a lot of elevation with it being up on the mountain,” said Thornberry. “A lot of the putts are influenced by where you are on the mountain. I do remember there were a lot of holes that were right-to-left with OB left. Whoever designed the course like that knew exactly what they were doing.”Braden Thornberry, pictured in 2013, earned co-medalist honors at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. (Courtesy of American Junior Golf Association)
Opened in 2000, The Ledges overlooks the Huntsville skyline at more than 1,500 feet above sea level. The course was designed by Hurdzan/Fry Environmental Golf Design, the same group that designed Erin Hills, site of the 2017 U.S. Open. The majority of the holes are atop the mountain, though four (Nos. 3-6) are down the hill.
“The four holes down in the bottom, that’s the pit,” said Hodges, who grew up 35 minutes away from the course. “The par-4 at the end of it, the sixth hole, is the only hole on the course where you can’t miss to the right. The entire course you can’t miss left, and then it throws you one curveball down there in the pit.”
Growing up in the region, Hodges guesses he’s played 40-50 rounds at the course. He finished seventh at the AJGA tournament in 2012 and fifth in 2013. Over the years, he’s dialed into the elevation and the effect of the mountain on the greens. He’s also heard some of the stories around the course.
“The 15th, the par-5, is probably the hole where you can see the most off of the mountain, which is a little intimidating,” said Hodges. “Apparently a long time ago a guy was mowing the grass down on the left side and the mower started to tip over. He jumped out and was safe but the mower went over the cliff. You can still look over and see on a ledge down there with a big industrial-size tractor about 80 feet down. I’ve never seen anything like it.”Lee Hodges, pictured in 2013, grew up 35 minutes from The Ledges and has played the course an estimated 40 or 50 times. (Courtesy of American Junior Golf Association)
For Hirschman, he had his own surreal experience at The Ledges during an AJGA tournament.
“One year we struggled with clouds rolling in and sitting on top of the golf course,” said Hirschman. “The Rules Official was calling it a cloud delay. Not a fog delay, a cloud delay … That’s the only time I’ve ever experienced a cloud delay in all of my years playing golf. I just remember laughing at the whole situation.”
For Hodges, he’s disappointed not to have the tournament in his backyard in 2020 but is looking forward to the tournament’s start in 2021.
“It’s a beautiful place; I hate that they can’t have it this year,” said Hodges. “I think it will turn into one of the Tour’s favorite stops. I definitely know the players will love it because it’s just a beautiful track. It’s deceptively hard … I’ve never been to a place where a mountain affects putts that much … I know the people of north Alabama were really looking forward to having it, and I know they are disappointed, but they’ll be back in 2021 and will do a great job.”
