Players recall Huntsville Championship host venue The Ledges from junior days

“What do I remember about that place? That the golf course is freaking awesome,” said Grant Hirschman. “It’s on top of this mountain. You have to drive a couple of miles up the side of this hill to get to it. The views are incredible up there.”

Hirschman was referring to The Ledges, a golf course that sits above the city of Huntsville, Alabama, and the site of what would have been the debut of the Huntsville Championship this week on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 2020 tournament has been cancelled amidst the COVID-19 crisis and will now debut in 2021.

While 2021 will now mark the first time The Ledges will host the Korn Ferry Tour, several current players grew up competing in junior golf tournaments at the course. The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) hosted a tournament at the venue from 2010-2016, and players such as Hirschman, Lee Hodges and Braden Thornberry were in contention over the years.

“I was looking forward to playing it this year because I feel like I’m such a better ball striker now than I was in high school,” said Thornberry, who finished as high as T9 in the 2012 tournament. “I was interested to see if the course felt easier. Back then, my strengths were chipping and putting; my ball striking wasn’t that great. A course like that kind of intimidated me back then.”

The same words of advice are offered by everyone who has played the course. Don’t miss left.

“If you miss left, it falls off of the mountain,” said Hirschman, who finished T3 in the junior tournament in 2013. “If you are missing the golf ball left that week, you’re going to have a long week.”

Thornberry echoed Hirschman’s thoughts, estimating that half of the 14 driving holes are doglegs left with OB left.

“There’s a lot of elevation with it being up on the mountain,” said Thornberry. “A lot of the putts are influenced by where you are on the mountain. I do remember there were a lot of holes that were right-to-left with OB left. Whoever designed the course like that knew exactly what they were doing.”