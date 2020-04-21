-
-
Q&A with Lee Hodges on small-town upbringing, lucky ball marker and more
-
-
April 21, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Lee Hodges finished T3 at the Panama Championship and stands No. 20 on The 25. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
This week was supposed to be a big one for Lee Hodges – a Korn Ferry Tour event just 35 minutes from where he grew up.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hodges will have to wait another year to tee it up at the Huntsville Championship at The Ledges. But before the break, Hodges started his second Tour season with aplomb.
Highlighted by a T3 result at the Panama Championship, Hodges stands No. 20 on The 25.
Hodges spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital to chat about his hometown (which actually spans two states), his lucky ball-marker coin, Alabama football, and dominating high school golf.
Your hometown, Ardmore … is it in two states?
There’s a road down the middle of the town called Main St. and it actually is the state line between Tennessee and Alabama – there’s a mayor of Ardmore, Tennessee and a mayor of Ardmore, Alabama. My step-grandfather is the mayor of Ardmore, Alabama! I grew up on the Alabama side; my house was near the state line.
Is it a classic, small, ‘one stoplight’ town?
Oh yeah. I think there are 1,500 people there. It’s definitely small. I’m in in Birmingham (Alabama) now and all these guys went to 6A high schools and they graduated with 300, 400 people. “We saw people at graduation that we had never seen before,” they said. I graduated with 83 and I knew every one of them and their siblings and their parents (laughs). It was a little different growing up.
What did you do? You played golf, I guess.
I played golf. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I honestly think I enjoyed growing up versus the way (others from big cities) did. I knew everybody. We hung out, we hunted, we fished, we played golf … we played a lot of golf. I had a couple of buddies who got into golf late – I had been into golf my whole life. Freshman year of high school, I had a buddy with a lot of health issues; he had ulcerative colitis so he couldn’t play baseball anymore so he took up golf. I had another buddy who loved golf like I did and he went to play golf in college. Us three hung out and played a lot of golf.
Lee Hodges has high standards. 😉 pic.twitter.com/R01HxVT7T1— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 15, 2020
Fast-forward about 50 years, would you want to be in the city or a place in the country?
I’m enjoying the city right now, but when it’s time to ‘head to pasture’ as you might say, I might go back to a small town with not a lot going on.
Was there a moment growing up when you figured you could play professional golf for a living?
I get that question a lot from people at home, and I don’t really know, to be honest. I loved baseball growing up and all my friends played baseball. Ardmore was a baseball area. In my graduating class, we had ‘Mr. Baseball’ for the state of Alabama, Cody Reed, who went to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks right out of high school. We played for the state championship my senior year. But growing up I was a really, really small kid. I’m pretty sure in the seventh grade I was 5 feet tall. I was a really late bloomer. I wanted to play baseball in high school but my dad was pretty smart about it – he knew I couldn’t really play because I was so small. He took me to the high school field with a big bat and threw me some pitches, and I could barely get it out of the infield just because I was so small. I thought, ‘Maybe I should try to play golf.’ I started and then it was kind of weird: I just started getting better and better. By the time I got ‘good’ it was too late to be recruited by any of the big schools; they were full. I chose UAB (University of Alabama-Birmingham) and going there was probably the best decision I’ve made so far (Hodges went to Alabama for his final two years).
I had two coaches and they did two different things for me. Coach Murray (UAB) took me from a raw golfer and sharpened my skills, and Coach Seawell (Alabama) really took me over the top and took my skills to a whole other level than I thought I could ever get to.
I loved athletics growing up and I was super competitive. Obviously being a professional athlete is every little kid’s dream, but growing up I wouldn’t say I wanted to be a professional golfer. I just wanted to be a professional football player, baseball player, basketball player … I just loved it all.
I don’t have one moment, but in my senior year of high school I did an interview with the local paper and said I wanted to win every single tournament I played in, and I won every tournament but one. A kid had never broken par before and shot 6-under in a high school tournament to beat me by one (laughs). It’s been a journey for sure.
"You can't hit it left. You hit it left, you hit it off the mountain."@AlabamaMGolf alum Lee Hodges knows The Ledges, site of next year's inaugural Huntsville Championship.#WebTour pic.twitter.com/yKSrQz0ZBG— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 23, 2019
It seems like all the guys who play on Alabama’s golf team are especially close. Why do you think that is?
When I was at UAB, I mean, we were close but we did our own thing. When I got to Alabama, those guys were the definition of a brotherhood. I’m engaged and getting married next June, but I’m going to have four people from my Alabama team in my wedding. They’re my best friends in the world. I think it’s the culture there. Coach Seawell is not an ‘in-your-face’ coach; he’s not going to yell at you. Coach Murray would get your in your face and yell at you, but I needed that at the time. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was a snot-nosed kid. I needed him to get on me a few times and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to do this.’ Coach Seawell is the complete opposite. He makes you want to play well because of how much he cares for you and you just don’t want to let this guy down. He’s set the culture there that we were going to be a family and we were going to do it together.
You got engaged in November, so give me the goods. What was that day like?
It was cool! We’re the definition of small-town high school sweethearts. I met her my junior year of high school. We’ve been together for eight years now. She’s the best. She lives in Birmingham now and does property management. She’ll graduate in two weeks with a master’s degree.
Wow.
Yeah, exactly, right? I’m just going to play golf and she’ll pay the bills (laughs). No, she’s great. She’s been there every step of the way so far and hopefully she sticks around. She was the head of recruiting for the football team in her junior and senior year on the student side, so she’s got some insights on (football coach) Nick Saban.
Hats off, Lee Hodges. 😉— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 12, 2020
A variety of challenges on Sunday @BahamasKFTour. pic.twitter.com/AnPq9qW8ui
Give me the rundown for a Saturday evening in Alabama when a football game is underway. What is that atmosphere like?
Oh, there’s nothing like it. I have a really good buddy on Tour, Ian Holt, and he went to (Kent State) so he’s asking me all the time about stuff like that and wants to come to a game. The crazy thing about Alabama games is that they’re electric when we’re playing, like, Northeast Missouri State (laughs). People just go crazy for it. My dad has had season tickets since I could walk. We’ve sat in the same seats and I’ve seen all the big games. When it’s a big game, it’s different. You’re sitting in the stands and when it’s over you feel like you’ve been in a fight because you’re so into it. But it’s awesome. It’s the most electric atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of.
I’ve read you are fairly superstitious. What are your superstitions?
I don’t have a lot, but I do use the same coin every time (I play golf). I’m like everybody else – if something’s working, I’m not going to change it. I use the coin I got in Canada from a Mackenzie Tour event. I Monday qualified and I got a coin from (a coffee shop) and it had a sticker on it. I came in 10th that week and got through the reshuffle, and then the next week I came in third, and then a couple weeks later I came second. I’ve always used that coin since.
My instructor a couple weeks ago was giving a lesson and he asked me if I had a coin, and the only coin I had was the coin I use and I said, ‘Yeah, I need this back though.’ He said ‘no problem’ but I forgot and he didn’t give it back to me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve lost my coin! I’m never going to be able to play again!’ Then two weeks later he said he had something for me and he gave me my coin back. It was huge (laughs).
It’s a Toonie (a Canadian 2-dollar coin). There is gold in the center of it, and on one side the gold part is covered with a white sticker and a red ‘x’ and I thought it was pretty cool, so I started using it.
How good are you at Fortnite?
I used to be really into it. Then I got out of it and now we play a lot of video games but mostly Call of Duty. I haven’t played Fortnite in a while. My mom doesn’t really understand the whole deal. Whenever I’m home and I say, ‘OK, I’m going to go play some video games,’ she says, ‘You’re 24 years old; why are you playing video games?’ (laughs). For me, I’m terrible at the video games. I’m awful. I am horrific at them. But I don’t play with people in Birmingham; I play with my friends I don’t see. It’s a great way for us to get together and hang out and figure out what everyone is doing. It’s a couple hours every couple days and it’s a great time.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.