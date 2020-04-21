Q&A with Lee Hodges on small-town upbringing, lucky ball marker and more

Fast-forward about 50 years, would you want to be in the city or a place in the country?

I’m enjoying the city right now, but when it’s time to ‘head to pasture’ as you might say, I might go back to a small town with not a lot going on.

Was there a moment growing up when you figured you could play professional golf for a living?

I get that question a lot from people at home, and I don’t really know, to be honest. I loved baseball growing up and all my friends played baseball. Ardmore was a baseball area. In my graduating class, we had ‘Mr. Baseball’ for the state of Alabama, Cody Reed, who went to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks right out of high school. We played for the state championship my senior year. But growing up I was a really, really small kid. I’m pretty sure in the seventh grade I was 5 feet tall. I was a really late bloomer. I wanted to play baseball in high school but my dad was pretty smart about it – he knew I couldn’t really play because I was so small. He took me to the high school field with a big bat and threw me some pitches, and I could barely get it out of the infield just because I was so small. I thought, ‘Maybe I should try to play golf.’ I started and then it was kind of weird: I just started getting better and better. By the time I got ‘good’ it was too late to be recruited by any of the big schools; they were full. I chose UAB (University of Alabama-Birmingham) and going there was probably the best decision I’ve made so far (Hodges went to Alabama for his final two years).

I had two coaches and they did two different things for me. Coach Murray (UAB) took me from a raw golfer and sharpened my skills, and Coach Seawell (Alabama) really took me over the top and took my skills to a whole other level than I thought I could ever get to.

I loved athletics growing up and I was super competitive. Obviously being a professional athlete is every little kid’s dream, but growing up I wouldn’t say I wanted to be a professional golfer. I just wanted to be a professional football player, baseball player, basketball player … I just loved it all.

I don’t have one moment, but in my senior year of high school I did an interview with the local paper and said I wanted to win every single tournament I played in, and I won every tournament but one. A kid had never broken par before and shot 6-under in a high school tournament to beat me by one (laughs). It’s been a journey for sure.