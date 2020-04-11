Weaver remembers playing 2008 Masters as amateur

“It was early on Monday morning, before the gates opened, and I figured I would hit a couple of putts before all of the people get there,” said Drew Weaver, reflecting on the beginning of Masters week in 2008. “I walk up to the putting green and there’s one guy on the putting green.

“It was Tiger.”

Weaver was embarking on one of the biggest weeks of his life to that point, a 20-year-old amateur playing in the Masters Tournament. And there stood the biggest icon in golf, maybe the biggest icon in sports.

“I had never met him before,” said Weaver. “I kind of built up the courage to meet him. I told myself to go be a man and introduce yourself. At one point, we were walking in a similar direction on the green and I finally just walked up and introduced myself. He asked me how the college season was going and made me feel like just another player in the field, like I deserved to be there. The last thing he told me was, ‘Have fun this week but play well. Make it count.’ It was an awesome way to start my Masters week, just me and Tiger with no one else around. Pretty sweet.”

Meeting Tiger was just the start of a whirlwind week, but in truth Weaver felt more comfortable than most amateurs on the grounds of Augusta National. After gaining entry by winning The Amateur Championship in 2007, the first American to win The Amateur since 1979, Weaver took full advantage of his competitor perks.

“Back then as a competitor, you could play as many times as you wanted in the leadup,” said Weaver, then a student at Virginia Tech. “The Club would host you, cook you meals and let you bring one guest. I took six or seven trips down that spring to play practice rounds, 18-hole days and 36-hole days. Typically Thursday after a team practice I would hit the road to Augusta.”

Weaver took six or seven trips down that spring from Blacksburg, Virginia, to Augusta, stopping at his parents’ house in North Carolina along the way. He estimated he played 25 or 30 practice rounds and got very comfortable, even learning a lot of the staff members’ names.

“Obviously the tournament itself was incredible, but the way they treat amateurs in the leadup is unmatched,” said Weaver. “You can tell it’s based on the Club’s founder Bobby Jones and the way he treated people. It was the tone he set when he founded the Club. They go above and beyond to make the amateurs feel like the stars of the show.”