Q&A with John VanDerLaan on childhood heroes, Connecticut pizza and more

How mad were you when Billy Andrade stole your animal crackers as a youngster?

(Laughs). I was probably 7 or 8 years old and my dad, brother and I went to the Travelers (Championship) and there used to be a little snack bar with picnic tables right on your way from the clubhouse to the first tee. We stopped there and had some animal crackers, some snacks, and Billy Andrade decided to stop by and chat with us and have a few of our animal crackers. Obviously being a 7-year-old or however old I was, I was like, ‘Who is this guy stealing my animal crackers!?’ (laughs) and obviously my dad knew who he was. It was just cool. He was on his way to the tee box and must have been a few minutes early so he decided to pop in, chat with the kids for a few minutes. That was a lot of fun.

You’re from Connecticut. How did it become such a hotspot for pizza, and what is your favorite?

I don’t really know how it became such a hotspot! But favorite for me … that’s a tough one. There are the three main ones in New Haven: Pepe’s, Sally’s, and Modern. You can’t go wrong with any of them, but I definitely have Pepe’s the most. They have a couple of other locations. There’s one in Danbury, which is only 15 minutes from my parents’ house. We’d go there when we were looking for a pizza. But I can’t say you could go wrong with any – they are all so good. Pepe’s is one of the originals. They’ve branched out and have a couple more locations in Connecticut than the original, so when we’re looking for good pizza, that’s where we go.

What is the best concert you’ve ever been to?

I haven’t been to too many concerts, maybe only two or three in my life. I can’t even think of it! Wow. It was at the amphitheater in Tampa but it must not have been that good because I can’t even remember who was the headliner (laughs).

If you weren’t a golfer, what would you be doing with your life?

To be honest, I have no idea what I’d do with my life, so this better work out (laughs). I have a funny story about that. One time, my senior year of college, I was home for winter break and I went out for breakfast with my mom, and I think my girlfriend was there too. It was my last break being home before I was done with college, and I was like, ‘Mom, seriously, if I don’t play golf, what do you see me doing?’ And she looked me dead in the face and said, ‘Honestly, John, I have no idea’ (laughs). I was like, ‘OK, that’s reassuring. This whole golf thing better work out.’ I really have no idea, and no one else around me knows either. I’m sure I could figure it out, but hopefully I never need to.