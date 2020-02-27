  • Barjon makes 221-yard albatross at El Bosque Mexico Championship

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, Paul Barjon holes a 221-yard approach for albatross on the par-5 first hole.