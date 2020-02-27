Barjon makes 221-yard albatross at El Bosque Mexico Championship

New Caledonia native Paul Barjon has recorded, in his words, “a lot of eagles” in his golf career.

Never an albatross. Until Thursday, that is.

The reigning Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year holed out from 221 yards on the par-5 first hole, his 10th of the day, in the opening round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA. Club of choice: 7-iron.

(Note: El Bosque CC in Leon, Mexico, is situated approximately 6,000 feet above sea level.)

Barjon made the turn at 1-over on the round, with eight pars and a bogey, not feeling great about the way he was playing.

After a good drive to begin his second nine, momentum changed in a hurry.

“I was kind of between two clubs, but I knew it was playing firm out here today … if I hit 7-iron, it would bounce in front and hopefully release,” said Barjon, who concluded his round in 1-under 71. “So I hit it straight at it, which wasn’t necessarily where I aimed. You can’t see the hole, so (a camera operator) raised his arms … I didn’t know at first, but you kind of know, if he raises his arms, it’s probably in.

“So it was fun for sure.”

Barjon attained fully exempt 2020 Korn Ferry Tour status with a dominant season on the Mackenzie Tour, in which he recorded 10 top-25 finishes in 12 starts, including two victories.

After missing back-to-back cuts in the Bahamas to start the season, Barjon has turned a corner. The fifth-year pro finished T27 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship and T20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, arriving in Leon at No. 63 on The 25.

If the albatross is any indication, sustained success could be in Barjon’s future.

“It was one of those days … I didn’t play that well, then one good hole that got me back to 2-under, and I didn’t play necessarily very good for the rest of the day, but it’s playing tough out there,” said Barjon.

“I’ve had a lot of eagles, but I’ve never had that jumping 3-under on one hole. So it was pretty cool. Definitely a good memory.”