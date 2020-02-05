-
Truslow nails bank shot on range
February 05, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Austen Truslow finished T34 in his first start of the season at the Panama Championship. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
BOGOTA, Colombia – Korn Ferry Tour rookie Austen Truslow wasn’t in Wednesday’s pro-am field at the Country Club de Bogota Championship, so approximately an hour before the afternoon wave began play, Truslow and other pros were asked to clear the range to allow pro-am participants to warm up.
So Truslow checked out the short-game area adjacent to the range, and decided to channel his inner basketball player.
“I was hitting some flop shots over the net, and one of them didn’t get over the net … it hit the net and almost went in the hole,” Truslow said as he completed his Wednesday practice session at CC de Bogota.
He called bank! 🏀— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 5, 2020
Introducing the Austen Truslow Challenge. pic.twitter.com/a2exDiEmoB
“My caddie is like, ‘You’ve got to make that shot. I’ll get a video.’ So I spent about 10 to 15 minutes hitting the shot, and it actually went in. I didn’t think I was going to make it, but it went in.”
As he continued to attempt the shot, Truslow paid close attention to how the ball was reacting to the net, and where it was landing. He adjusted accordingly.
“I had to adjust the angle, adjust the height and then adjust the speed,” Truslow said. “So first I was hitting it too low, then I was hitting it too far left, and so then I had to move my box up as well as hit it hard and high … if I hit it soft and high, it wouldn’t quite get the spring effect back. It was probably like an 80-yard-high shot that hit the top corner of the net and just bounced right in.
“It was a bank shot. It was a Kobe shot, man. All net.”
