Monday qualifiers: Country Club de Bogota Championship
February 03, 2020
By Mackenzie Perez, PGATOUR.COM
- February 03, 2020
- JT Griffin had a strong start on the Korn Ferry Tour last week with a top-10 finish at the Panama Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Similar to the Monday qualifying process for the Panama Championship, the Country Club de Bogota Championship is another creative open qualifying structure --- three weeks prior to tournament, in a different country, on a Wednesday.
The 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship qualifier was held on Wednesday, January 15 at The Club at Weston Hills in Miami, with two spots available via the Tour Course and two via the Player’s Course.
Four players shot 7-under 65 at the Tour Course, with Patrick Cover and JT Griffin earning spots in the Country Club de Bogota Championship field via playoff. Cover has made 13 starts on the PGA TOUR Series-China, with two top-10 and five top-25 finishes. Griffin had a strong start on the Korn Ferry Tour last week with a top-10 finish at the Panama Championship. Ironically, the top-10 in Panama would have gained Griffin entry into the Bogota field had he not open-qualified.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players Derek Oland and David Vanegas both carded 7-under 65 at the Player’s Course to secure their spots this week. Oland made his debut on the PGA TOUR at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson and became a member of PGA TOUR Series-Latinoamérica in 2019. Vanegas is making his return to Bogota after nine years where he last finished tied for third in 2011.
In all, 143 players competed for four spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from the Weston Hills Tour Course, click here.
For all scores from the Weston Hills Player's Course, click here.
