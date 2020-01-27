Monday qualifiers: Panama Championship

The Panama Championship maintains one of the most creative open qualifying structures across the PGA TOUR network of Tours -- two weeks prior to the tournament, in a different country.

Those who survive get rewarded in the form of an early-season trip to Central America with an opportunity to compete alongside some of the world's best at the shotmaker's paradise known as Club de Golf de Panama.

The 2020 Panama Championship qualifier was held on Monday, January 13 at The Club at Weston Hills in Miami, with two spots available via the Tour Course and two via the Player's Course.

Four players shot 7-under 65 at the Player's Course, with Steve Marino and Austin Squires earning spots in the Panama Championship field via a playoff. Marino has made 476 career starts across the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, with five runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR and two on the Korn Ferry Tour. Squires played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati and will make his first start on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.

Peyton White and Ryan Snouffer fell just short via the Player's Course 4-for-2 playoff.

Kansas City's Joseph Winslow (8-under 64) and Canada's Stuart Macdonald (7-under 65) earned the two available spots via the Tour Course. Winslow, 27, made 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts last season, making 12 cuts and finishing No. 103 on the Regular Season Points List. Macdonald, 25, made 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2018 and played PGA TOUR Series-China last season.

In all, 157 players competed for four spots in this week's field.

For all scores from the Weston Hills Tour Course, click here.

For all scores from the Weston Hills Player's Course, click here.