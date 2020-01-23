Q&A with Vince India on rebounding from Portland, deep-dish pizza and more

When did you know you were going to make golf a career?

There was a very clear decision I made after my junior year where I regressed a little bit and I felt out of the No. 1 spot at Iowa and I don’t think I got better my junior year. That summer going into my senior year I buckled down. I didn’t take up an internship. I didn’t work at a golf course. I committed to playing and practicing every day and I got a lot better that year. I qualified for the U.S. Amateur. I played some other pretty high-ranking amateur tournaments in the Midwest. I rode that into a really good senior year and all of a sudden club companies were like, ‘So, uh, would you like to play Callaway?’ so I guess I was going to play professional golf. They kind of made the decision for me. And here we are. If you told me when I was back in college or even in high school that I would be playing on the second-most competitive golf tour in the world, I’d say that was a pretty far-fetched dream right there. It’s a wonderful journey and it’s still going on which is pretty cool.

What were you like in high school?

Man, I didn’t weigh very much. I was 130, 135 pounds … just a frail, fragile piece of human flesh (laughs). I was an OK golfer. I could get it around. I wasn’t very athletic, my move was: I threw my whole body at it and it went pretty far and somewhat straight every now and then. I had to lean on my short game and my putter. I was good enough to go play golf at Iowa, which was nice. I stuck with the same instructor from my sophomore year until now and just nailed down the golf swing a little bit. I just kept trying to learn.

As a Chicago native – what is your take on deep-dish pizza?

(Laughs) A meal is a piece. If you get two, you’ll be overwhelming full. Some people perceive it with the New Yorker stigma: “It’s like a casserole because it’s in a pan. That’s not what pizza is!” Deep dish is good because you can stuff more things on it. Traditional New York pizza is like, cheese. They rely on the crust and the flop and the stringy cheese. This is robust. It’s one of my favorite things in the world. It’s comfort food for Chicago people.

How did you decide on going to Iowa for school?

It was kind of by accident, honestly. I was looking to play golf at Illinois or Michigan State. To be fair, Illinois had a really good recruiting class my year, and those guys were a lot better than I was. That’s not a knock on them; it’s a knock on me. I didn’t deserve to play on that golf team at that time. Michigan State, I was really hoping for the opportunity to play there, but there was a little miscommunication between (the Michigan State coach) and the Notre Dame coach at a junior event in South Bend. They both got the impression that I committed to one another (laughs). It was awful. Then I didn’t get signed in the fall, period. I would have signed with anybody who came forward. I was pretty much, ‘Ugh,’ down in the dumps you, know? I tried to go about my business just as I could. A new interim coach took over at Iowa because the old coach before exclusively recruited inside of Iowa … It was really lucky, the timing of all of it. I ended up getting a degree in marketing, too.

What does a perfect day look like for you?

Oh, that’s outstanding! I wake up, and I turn on the television at 7 a.m. and it’s WGN News, from Chicago. I love the people that give me the news from Chicago. I watch the news, and then I have my breakfast … drink a cup of coffee on the way out the door and head to the gym. I get ready to play golf, and then I go and play golf. Then we play golf – in a cart obviously – no walking allowed. Afterwards, head home and cook dinner with my girlfriend and probably split a bottle of wine with her. We’ll play euchre or gin rummy after that and go to bed – then we do it all over again.