Abaco locals assist at Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar

“It was Thursday afternoon; we saw a couple of the local fishermen who told us that the fish weren’t biting and the water was really warm, like 91 or 92 degrees,” said DiMase, superintendent at The Abaco Club at Winding Bay. “We had some conversations then and started to think this could become a Category 4 or 5. It was just bar talk at the time and no one really thought much of it. But then on Friday and Saturday the storm just continued to strengthen and stall. It was worst-case scenario for us.”

DiMase, who was supposed to fly to Florida a couple of days before the storm for his daughter’s birthday, rode out the storm in a concrete house at The Abaco Club.

“The winds were howling; it started out like a freight train and it ended up sounding like a jetliner right outside your window,” said DiMase. “It was so loud. Walls were shaking, a couple of the walls cracked. We had no idea what was happening outside … We couldn’t know the extent of the damage even at our own club, much less in town.

“Our fear was the people,” continued DiMase. “Our staff, the island, how we could get to them, who was safe and who was in trouble. That was our biggest fear. It wasn’t our safety as much as the safety of our people.”

Elie Petitphait, the Beach Supervisor at The Abaco Club at Winding Bay, was one of the people DiMase was referring to. Petitphait bunkered down in a friend’s house near Marsh Harbour to ride out the storm. His shelter didn’t last long.

“Water just took over the house; it submerged everything and it happened very quickly,” said Petitphait. “We weren’t expecting that. We all had to split up and it was every man for himself. We were trying to get to the highest ground possible.”

After getting out of the house, Petitphait tried to swim to safety in the flood in water he described as 18-to-20 feet high, covering the peaks of houses on the island. After swimming proved futile in the strong currents, he grabbed onto a piece of debris and held on for dear life.

“If I could describe it, it was like the water was a whirlpool, just spinning,” said Petitphait. “So I stopped swimming and just hung on to the debris. I thought I was going to die. I actually did see my life flash before my eyes … A piece of loose debris crushed my arm while I was trying to swim and that’s when it broke. I had to hold on to a piece of floating debris for close to an hour and a half until the eye of the storm came.”

Conditions became eerily calm during the eye of the storm, allowing Petitphait to swim to higher ground and take shelter with a friend whose house had survived. He described going in and out of consciousness waiting for the storm to subside. Following the hurricane, he was able to make it to a local clinic where he was treated until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived to airlift those with injuries to other islands.

“I’ll never forget the pilot’s name on that helicopter – Dicky,” said Petitphait, who was later diagnosed with a shattered humerus. “I was thanking him for saving my arm. I was so very thankful to the U.S. Coast Guard because at that time, they were the only help available to help the people with broken bones (like myself) or other serious injuries.”