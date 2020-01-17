-
-
PGA TOUR LIVE to broadcast The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar
Korn Ferry Tour event will stream Featured Groups coverage of all four competition rounds
-
January 17, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
- Northwestern alum Dylan Wu will compete in a Featured Group during Monday's second round at Royal Blue GC. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)
This week, the Korn Ferry Tour is set to provide an unprecedented amount of coverage to its fans.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar will feature PGA TOUR LIVE streaming coverage of Featured Groups during each of four competition rounds -- Sunday, January 19 through Wednesday, January 22 -- at Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas.
During full-field rounds on Sunday and Monday, two Featured Groups will be streamed in each of the morning and afternoon waves of competition.
Following the 36-hole cut, Featured Groups coverage of the final two threesomes (subject to change, pending storylines) will be streamed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
PGA TOUR LIVE coverage can be found on NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Video, with select windows of Twitter (@KornFerryTour) coverage each day.
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups streaming schedule
Sunday, January 19 (Round 1): 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Monday, January 20 (Round 2): 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, January 21 (Round 3): 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, January 22 (Round 4): 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Twitter stream schedule
Sunday, January 19 (Round 1): 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
Monday, January 20 (Round 2): 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, January 21 (Round 3): 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, January 22 (Round 4): 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET
Golf Channel will simulcast Featured Groups coverage on all four competition days:
Sunday, January 19 (Round 1): 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Monday, January 20 (Round 2): 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Tuesday, January 21 (Round 3): 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, January 22 (Round 4): 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Bahamas, take two. 🌊— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 17, 2020
We're here @RoyalBlueGC for this week's @BahamasKFTour Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar! pic.twitter.com/laypcXs5BN
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.