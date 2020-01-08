Former TOUR Commissioner Beman named Honorary Chair of Live + Work in Maine Open

PORTLAND, Maine – Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and the Korn Ferry Tour announced Wednesday that former PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman will serve as Honorary Chair of the Tour’s inaugural Live + Work in Maine Open, and that The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital (BBCH) will be the tournament’s charitable beneficiary.

The Live + Work in Maine Open will be contested at Falmouth Country Club in Falmouth, Maine, the week of June 8-14, 2020, with 156 players competing for a $600,000 purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2024.

"The Live and Work in Maine Open is committed to driving significant charitable, community and economic impact to our region,” said Brian Corcoran, Chief Engagement Officer and Founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, which is managing the tournament. “We consider ourselves lucky to partner with The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and former PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman. We all share common values to drive meaningful and measurable purpose through this high-profile event.”

The tournament’s goal in year one is to raise $100,000 for the Children’s Hospital through ticket sales and special events throughout the tournament week.

“The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital is honored to be the beneficiary of the Live + Work in Maine Open,” said Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders. “BBCH cares for some of Maine’s sickest children and newborns, and this gift will help us enhance the care they receive in our family-centered healing environment.”

Beman, an esteemed former amateur player and four-time PGA TOUR winner, was the TOUR’s Commissioner from 1974 through 1994. He is widely recognized for establishing the TOUR’s business and charitable structure while developing the major sports league it is today through television agreements, sponsorships and other major initiatives. His 20-year tenure was also highlighted by the creation of THE PLAYERS Championship, as well as the founding of PGA TOUR Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour, which launched 30 years ago this month. Beman was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000.

“This partnership between the Live + Work in Maine and The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital is one of the shining examples of the importance of charitable partnerships, which continue to make these contributions to the community possible,” said Beman, who was instrumental in the PGA TOUR’s structuring of tournaments as 501(c)(3) organizations.

The PGA TOUR benefits over 3,000 local charities annually, and has generated $2.84 billion all-time, including donations made by tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

“My wife Judy and I became very good friends with the Bush family, so it is an honor for me to chair this wonderful Korn Ferry Tour event that will directly benefit The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital,” said Beman. “To bring this Tour back to Portland after 30 years shows the commitment Maine has to the sport of golf, to the community and to giving back.”

A consortium of Maine employers is supporting the event under the umbrella brand of Live + Work in Maine – a statewide initiative to market and promote Maine as a career destination. With an interest in using the international stage to promote Maine as a world-class destination for career opportunities, Live + Work in Maine will coordinate activities around the event for attendees to learn more about opportunities to live and work in Maine full-time, and engage with employers such as Maine Health and others across the state.