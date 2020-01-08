  • Former TOUR Commissioner Beman named Honorary Chair of Live + Work in Maine Open

    The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital announced as tournament beneficiary

  • Deane Beman (center) served as PGA TOUR Commissioner from 1974 to 1994. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Deane Beman (center) served as PGA TOUR Commissioner from 1974 to 1994. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)