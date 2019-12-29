2020 Players to Watch: No. 3, Max McGreevy

Max McGreevy was part of the 2017 NCAA Championship-winning team. His University of Oklahoma squad was on top of the world. McGreevy himself was supposed to get off to a quick and impressive start to his professional career.

And he did – but he had to go to China first.

McGreevy topped the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit in 2019, and it wasn’t just a collection of top finishes that resulted in him earning more money than anyone else – it was how he did it that has McGreevy near the top of our list of Players to Watch for 2020.

In 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events this year, McGreevy – who was encouraged by fellow Oklahoma Sooner Charlie Saxon to play in China – won once and had nine top-10s. He only finished outside the top-20 on two occasions all season long. Out of those nine top-10 finishes, six were top-5s.

McGreevy played 16 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2018 but struggled as he got his footing after a solid season on the Mackenzie Tour in 2017.

Having grown as a person after months away from home on the other side of the world, he returned home with a Player of the Year trophy, heaps of experience, and the confidence he can compete and win on the Korn Ferry Tour.