2020 Players to Watch: No. 3, Max McGreevy
December 29, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Oklahoma alum Max McGreevy finished No. 1 on the 2019 PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy was part of the 2017 NCAA Championship-winning team. His University of Oklahoma squad was on top of the world. McGreevy himself was supposed to get off to a quick and impressive start to his professional career.
And he did – but he had to go to China first.
McGreevy topped the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit in 2019, and it wasn’t just a collection of top finishes that resulted in him earning more money than anyone else – it was how he did it that has McGreevy near the top of our list of Players to Watch for 2020.
In 13 PGA TOUR Series-China events this year, McGreevy – who was encouraged by fellow Oklahoma Sooner Charlie Saxon to play in China – won once and had nine top-10s. He only finished outside the top-20 on two occasions all season long. Out of those nine top-10 finishes, six were top-5s.
McGreevy played 16 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2018 but struggled as he got his footing after a solid season on the Mackenzie Tour in 2017.
Having grown as a person after months away from home on the other side of the world, he returned home with a Player of the Year trophy, heaps of experience, and the confidence he can compete and win on the Korn Ferry Tour.
It's official! Max McGreevy is the 2019 Player of the Year. He will be fully exempt on the @KornFerryTour in 2020! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hEeDO33dOQ— PGA TOUR Series-China (@PGATOURChina) October 13, 2019
