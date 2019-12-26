-
2020 Players to Watch: No. 6, Charlie Saxon
December 26, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Oklahoma alum Charlie Saxon recorded eight top-25 finishes on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Had it not been for a stretch of five missed cuts in six tournaments in the summertime, we may be having a very different conversation about Charlie Saxon as it relates to 2020.
Instead, Saxon, who failed to earn his PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, will return to the Korn Ferry Tour. However, Saxon – with his long-hitting prowess and his ability to make birdies in bunches – should be thought of as a guy who can make waves on Tour in 2020.
Saxon had two top-10 results in 2019. More often than not when he found the weekend, he finished inside the top-25. He ended up 40th on the Regular Season Points List.
Prior to earning starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, Saxon finished runner-up on the 2018 PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit as a two-time winner.
Saxon now has a season-and-a-half of Korn Ferry Tour experience under his belt (he played 15 tournaments in 2017) and his experience should do wonders for his confidence in 2020.
The 26-year-old Oklahoma product is one of the top returners in 2020, and if he capitalizes on his experience from a year ago, watch out.
