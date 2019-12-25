-
2020 Players to Watch: No. 7, Will Zalatoris
December 25, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris ranked top-three on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour in total driving and greens in regulation. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
A former ACC Player of the Year at Wake Forest, it seems like Will Zalatoris is just about to live up to all of his potential from college.
Despite playing just 15 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2019, Zalatoris – who began the season as a non-member and ended with full 2020 status – ended up 60th on the Regular Season Points List.
His steady play was on display with six top-25 finishes out of the 11 times he made the cut. He also was third this season in greens in regulation and second in total driving.
This year may have been just the tip of the iceberg for Zalatoris, especially if he lives up to the billing after college.
The 23-year-old finished at Wake Forest with a 70.44 scoring average, breaking the record of former FedExCup champion Bill Haas. Zalatoris also recorded four collegiate wins, in addition to the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur.
Zalatoris now calls Dallas home and is roommates with fellow Korn Ferry Tour pro Davis Riley.
• Second in total driving.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 16, 2019
• Third in greens in regulation.
• No status entering 2019.
• Full status entering 2020.@WakeMGolf alum @WillZalatoris could be primed for big things next season.#KornFerryTour pic.twitter.com/nVUvofaBpH
