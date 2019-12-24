-
2020 Players to Watch: No. 8, Braden Thornberry
December 24, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Ole Miss alum Braden Thornberry earned co-medalist honors at Final Stage of Q-School. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry made the list of 2019 Players to Watch, as well, but he’ll hope the 2020 season will follow a different script.
Thornberry ended up finishing 101st on the 2019 Regular Season Points List and had to go back to Q-School.
He performed exceptionally well, and was co-medalist at Final Stage – earning him fully exempt status for 2020.
With a year’s worth of experience and a fabulous performance at Final Stage under his belt, Thornberry has earned a spot on this list once again.
“What I was doing last year, doing Monday qualifiers every week, it is very much a relief to know I can set my own schedule this year,” Thornberry told PGA TOUR Digital at Final Stage.
The 22-year-old did notch two top-10 finishes on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour and looks to build off his impressive amateur and collegiate resume now in his second year as a Korn Ferry Tour pro.
Thornberry finished T4 at his first career PGA TOUR event, the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He finished T26 there this year, the week before making his major championship debut at the U.S. Open.
He had previously topped the World Amateur Golf Ranking, was the 2018 McCormack Medal Winner and won the Haskins Award in 2017 as the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the U.S.
Interviews
Braden Thornberry interview after Round 4 at Final Stage of Q-School
