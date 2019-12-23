-
-
2020 Players to Watch: No. 9, Davis Riley
-
-
December 23, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Alabama alum Davis Riley converted no status into full 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Another University of Alabama product poised to make the leap, Davis Riley managed to turn no status into a full Korn Ferry Tour card for 2020.
Riley, a Crimson Tide alum, had only one top-10 finish in 2019, but, he missed just five cuts. His steady play all season got him to 70th on the Regular Season Points List.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: No. 10: Whitney
The 23-year-old will now embark on his first full Korn Ferry Tour season.
Riley was a three-time All-American at Alabama and parlayed that collegiate success playing alongside Korn Ferry Tour alum Robby Shelton into some solid early results as a professional.
Riley played in two PGA TOUR events this fall, making the cut in both.
He finished 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour in scoring average, and if he can continue his solid play again in 2020, he’ll be just another in a long line of Alabama alums to make their mark on the PGA TOUR.
.@AlabamaMGolf alum @DavisRiley68 needed to make par on his final hole @BMWCharityProAm to clinch #WebTour Special Temporary Membership (no more Monday qualifiers in 2019).— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 10, 2019
After entering the season with no status, he'll get to play the rest of the way.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/imcyMEq4Pt
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.