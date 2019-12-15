-
-
Meet the 40: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Final Stage
-
December 15, 2019
By Zephyr Melton, PGATOUR.COM
- December 15, 2019
- Curtis Thompson and Braden Thornberry earned co-medalist honors and full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2020. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge (Crooked Cat and Panther Lake) with Braden Thornberry and Curtis Thompson taking co-medalist honors at 21-under par.
Here's what was at stake during Final Stage:
• The medalist (and ties) receives fully exempt status on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.
• Finishers 2-10 (and ties) are guaranteed entry into the first 12 events of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
• Finishers 11-40 (and ties) are guaranteed entry into the first eight events of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
• The remainder of the field receives conditional status on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.
Who successfully navigated Final Stage to secure guaranteed starts on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour?
Here's a breakdown of the players who got the job done at Orange County National:
Fully Exempt
T1. Braden Thornberry. The University of Mississippi alum was excellent all week at Orange County National, making 23 birdies and one eagle over 72 holes. Thornberry played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 with mixed results, finishing 101st on the Points List, but expect the über-talented 22-year-old to make strides this season with his fully-exempt status.
T1. Curtis Thompson. The LSU product appears to have rediscovered his game after taking a year off from competitive golf in 2019. Thompson was steady all week as he chased guaranteed starts for his return to the Korn Ferry Tour, including a 62 in the second round to catapult up the leaderboard. Could this win be the springboard the 27-year-old needs for a career renaissance?
Guaranteed 12 starts
T3. Tom Whitney, Steve Lewton
T5. Mickey DeMorat, Nick Hardy
T7. Dawson Armstrong, Stephen Franken, John VanDerLaan, Greyson Sigg, Mark Blakefield
Guaranteed eight starts
12. Daniel Miernicki
T13. Jordan Niebrugge, Shad Tuten, Taylor Montgomery, Andy Pope, Zach Cabra, Andres Gonzales, Taylor Dickson, Mark Baldwin
T21. Brent Grant, Zach Wright, Tag Ridings, Ryan Ruffels, David Kocher, Kevin Roy
T27. Theo Humphrey, Jack Maguire, Brett Drewitt
T30. Mikel Martinson, Taylor Pendrith, Shane Smith, Alex Chiarella, Yuwa Kosaihira, Dan Woltman, Sebastián Vázquez, Callum Tarren, Rodrigo Lee, Zach Zaback, Vince India
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.