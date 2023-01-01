UNPRECEDENTED COVERAGE
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ features extended and expanded coverage that more than triples the total coverage - adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming available. Live coverage will include 35 tournaments each year, with at least 28 tournaments having four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day.
FOUR WAYS TO WATCH
MAIN FEED
Stream the best action from across the course.
FEATURED HOLES
Exclusive coverage of a combination of par-3s and iconic or signature holes.
MARQUEE GROUP
Every shot from a highlighted group of the day.
FEATURED GROUPS
Simultaneous coverage of two other groups of players.